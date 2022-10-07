ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Jodie Turner Smith Stuns In A Balmain Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZC7C_0iPuO4tT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A32nv_0iPuO4tT00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty


Jodie Turner Smith was a surely sight to see recently at the London Film Festival when she donned a sparkly Balmain ensemble that we’re absolutely swooning over! Once again styled by popular celebrity stylists, Wayman and Micah, the talented actress looked regal as she rocked the designer gown to perfection. The elegant ensemble featured silver detailing throughout and a white mock neckline at the chest. To add to the look, the gown also featured a long, flowing train at the skirt. She paired the look with blinged out jewelry, rocking glistening earrings and bracelets on each wrist. As for her hair, she wore her signature, short hair in a slicked hairstyle and was sure to serve face and body as she posed for the cameras on the red carpet at the overseas film festival. The
Queen and Slim star’s look was featured on her stylists’, Wayman and Micah’s, Instagram page and garnered hundreds of likes and comments with fashion fans in a frenzy as they showed their stamps of approval and praised the stunning look. Check out the beauty shining in Balmain Haute Couture below. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wayman + Micah (@waymanandmicah)

She looks absolutely stunning in this designer ensemble and we can’t get enough of the high fashion look! What do you think about the actress’s London Film Festival slay? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Jodie Turner-Smith Named As The New Face Of Gucci Bloom Fragrance Collection

Jodie Turner-Smith Looks Regal In A Custom Gucci Gown At The Cannes Film Festival

Baby Bumpin’ It: Jodie Turner-Smith’s Maternity Style Is Giving Us Life!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Stunning#High Fashion#Wayman Micah
Power 107.5/106.3

Zendaya Slays In An Orange Ensemble

One of our favorite fashion muses, Zendaya was spotted on Instagram over the weekend completely serving an an all orange look that we love!. The beauty’s long time, talented stylist Law Roach is responsible for Zendaya’s latest slay and shared the look on their Instagram and were absolutely swooning. For the ensemble, the Euphoria actress donned an shiny orange two piece look featuring boot cut pants and a matching top which the starlet tied up at the midriff. She paired the look with black Christian Louboutin pumps and minimal jewlery. As for her hair, she let her natural curls shine through as she wore them shifted over to one side of her face as she posed and showed off the look from all angles for the stylist’s Instagram page.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Power 107.5/106.3

DJ Holiday & Lore’l Talk Best Moments From The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

From the red carpet to the stage, DJ Holiday and Lore’l took over the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and are sharing their thoughts on the night’s best and worst moments! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjVQZSauU1P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link DJ Holiday tapped in with The Morning Hustle in studio after blessing the 2022 BET […]
HIP HOP
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy