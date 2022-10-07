Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Maine
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, Maine
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School Library
4 Great Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
Whale puts on show for Maine boaters
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
10 Fast-Food Chains That Could Take Over the Vacant Wendy’s in Scarborough
Restaurants and stores close down all the time, it's an unfortunate thing that happens. In Scarborough, Maine, new places are popping up like crazy (especially with the development of The Downs). The Downs has a lot of stores and restaurants that they are planning to open. There has been a...
‘Shocking' Shooting in Portland's Popular Old Port District Under Investigation
Police in Portland, Maine are looking to speak with anyone who has information about a shooting in the city’s busy Old Port early Saturday morning. According to investigators, officers on foot heard a gunshot around 1 a.m. near Fore and Moulton streets as bars in the area were closing up and people were exiting businesses onto sidewalks.
Ryan & Chase Of Maine Cabin Masters Were In The ‘Pumpkin Regatta’
It was a great day in Damariscotta, with some very familiar faces!. Yesterday it sure felt like fall here in Maine, and over the weekend, the annual Pumpkinfest & Regatta was held in Damariscotta, and a good time was had by all, even if it was a little chilly,. The...
Who Goes to Bubba’s Sulky Lounge in Portland, Maine, at 8 in the Morning?
The historic, iconic, and slightly creepy Bubba’s Sulky Lounge has been causing dancing fever in Portland since 1961. The two light-up dance floors and themed dance party nights bring folks of all ages to the local joint on Portland Street to tear it up on the weekends. If you’re...
Restaurante El Corazón y Casita serves up authentic Mexican flavors in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — All this week on NEWS CENTER Maine, reporter Hannah Yechivi will be featuring Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to make Maine a better place to live and work for all. Laura and Joseph Urtuzuastegui moved to Maine nine years ago, after...
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Maine Comes With Horses
With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
Remember When Maine Exit 45 in South Portland Used to Be Exit 7?
Time to jump in the WAY BACK time machine for this one. Let's talk turnpike. How about this great nostalgia? What an amazing photograph shared by the Maine Turnpike Authority. The image shows the old sign for the exit that is now known as Exit 45. However, for all you youngsters who didn't know, the South Portland exit used to be known as Exit 7.
“The Tater Report” Is A Portland, Maine Treasure
The best thing on the internet coming out of Maine right now could very well be "The Tater Report." This incredible social feed is the genius of the Portland Parks and Recreation Department and a man named TATER. Tater is Keith Forest, a Parks and Rec employee who has worked for the city for 20 years. His Tater Report videos have been viewed by thousands around the world!
Maine homeowner scares off burglar in their bedroom
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are looking for the person who entered two homes in the same neighborhood Sunday morning and stole items. Police say the man entered an unlocked home on Dirigo Street sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday and stole cash, debit cards and car keys from the owner's purse. The man then stole the homeowner's car and drove to the area of Lowell Street.
LePage, Mills offered different approaches to economic challenges
AUGUSTA, Maine — As the economy took center stage in Maine’s gubernatorial race last week, attention focused on how the two major party candidates responded to very different economic challenges that took place during their terms in office. The contrast emerged when former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican,...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
Port Property to develop and manage a new community destination in Biddeford, ME - to be known as The Levee
Biddeford, ME Port Property will be developing The Levee – a new community destination in downtown. Running parallel to the Saco River, The Levee will feature a variety of modern residential buildings, with one scheduled to begin pre-leasing this year, along with a range of commercial space soon to become home to a self-storage facility, boutique shops, and local dining.
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque...
Vehicle, cash and other items stolen from two Portland residences
Police say two homes in Portland were burglarized over the weekend while they were occupied. Portland police say a home on Dirigo Street and another on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue were broken into between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday. Both homes were unlocked and the residents were sleeping inside.
