Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral parish food distribution helping those in need

The City of Cape Coral, like so much of Southwest Florida, was pummeled by Hurricane Ian. So, to help residents, the city is providing free water, tarps, and charging stations at different locations in Cape Coral. Food stacked high and helpful hands to distribute them to those in need packed...
Lightning caused Cape Coral power outages Sunday night

An ongoing issue in Southwest Florida’s largest city revolves around power, almost two weeks since Hurricane Ian, and some people in Cape Coral still don’t have power. Generators are seen all around Cape Coral, but Estelle Oren, a resident of the city, told WINK News she doesn’t have a generator, so she chose to take the heat.
Hurricane Ian damages Smyrna Cafe week after opening in downtown Naples

A new local restaurant that was forced to close a week after it opened in downtown Naples is back in business after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. Smyrna Cafe initially opened Sept. 20, a week before Ian entered the Gulf. The Turkish-Mediterranean bakery and eatery weathered the storm well compared...
Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral

The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
Search for victims done, Southwest Florida aims for Ian recovery

FORT MYERS (AP) An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures Amplifies the Reasons for Installing Accordion Shutters.

Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures is a top-rated company providing outdoor protection solutions. In a recent update, the team outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters. Port Charlotte, FL – In a website post, Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters....
Nate Jackson
Temporary debris drop-off at Placida West Boat Ramp in Charlotte County

A temporary drop-off location for storm debris is open at the Placida West Boat Ramp. Placida West Boat Ramp is located at 12560 Placida Road, Placida FL for residential drop-off only, no contractors or businesses. The two mini-transfer facilities remain open for storm debris drop-offs:. Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility,...
Englewood cancer patient loses everything in Hurricane Ian

An Englewood man placed in hospice two weeks before Ian hit is now suffering the loss of his home. The owners of the mobile home are Bill and Colleen Beveridge, who have been together for 25 years. “I got the diagnosis of less than six months to live, and that...
Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian

Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
Fort Myers Beach preparing to allow more residents back on the island

Fort Myers Beach says it will start allowing more residents back on the island beginning Sunday morning. Beginning on Sunday, residents living between the Big Carlos Pass Bridge and the Beach Theater on the south side of the island and those who live between Times Square and Bowditch Point Park on the north end of the island will be allowed back starting at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Charlotte County, Punta Gorda to lift curfew Thursday morning

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it will be lifting its curfew on Thursday at 6 a.m. Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a news release on Monday that he understands the community’s frustration over the curfew but said that the curfew is in place to keep the community safe.
Repairing Lee County schools on the ‘not ready to open’ list

Different schools in Lee County are still considered “not ready to open” but work is being done to change that. Lee County’s Cypress Lake Middle School was one of the schools considered “Not ready to open”. But, a nearby truck that says “Catastrophe response team” has crews cleaning and working to get the school open soon.
