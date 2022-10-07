Most Texans are worried their purchasing power is going to drop over the next year as inflation continues to rise. Driving the news: The UH Hobby School of Public Affairs and the TSU Barbara Jordan–Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs recently released the results of their survey gauging how Texans feel about inflation.The "Texas Trends 2022 – Inflation Expectations" survey, which was conducted in August, included 2,140 respondents ages 18 and older.Between the lines: Inflation expectations are heavily influenced by individuals' income level and political allegiance.Respondents who favor Gov. Greg Abbott expect a higher level of inflation in the next...

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO