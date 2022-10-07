Read full article on original website
Worker shortage could rewrite furlough playbook in next downturn
Railroads raked in record profits over the past few years, largely by cutting their workforces. The big picture: For the companies, now there's little left to cut. The industry is struggling with a worker shortage. And if the economy goes through a major slowdown in the near future — as economists say it might — the old playbook won't work to keep profits fat.
Ben Bernanke, with two others, wins the economics Nobel
When an economy collapses, that country's banks tend to fail. But the opposite is also true: Bank failures can cause economic collapse. Driving the news: That central insight was awarded this year's economics Nobel prize. The winners are Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond, and Philip Dybvig. Why it matters: Bernanke was...
Larry Summers' trillion-dollar climate spending plan
Larry Summers — who spent the last year-and-a-half warning about easy money and inflation — is calling on the World Bank to loosen its lending limits to combat climate change and think in the "trillions not the billions." The big picture: Summers wants the U.S. to increase its...
Labor Department proposes rule to reclassify contractors as employees
The Labor Department on Tuesday unveiled a proposed rule that would reclassify some independent contractors as company employees, a move that could disrupt the gig economy. The highly anticipated rule takes aim at companies that the Biden administration says “misclassify” their employees as contractors. By becoming employees, those workers would be covered by overtime and minimum wage laws that don’t apply to contractors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texans are worried about what lies ahead with inflation
Most Texans are worried their purchasing power is going to drop over the next year as inflation continues to rise. Driving the news: The UH Hobby School of Public Affairs and the TSU Barbara Jordan–Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs recently released the results of their survey gauging how Texans feel about inflation.The "Texas Trends 2022 – Inflation Expectations" survey, which was conducted in August, included 2,140 respondents ages 18 and older.Between the lines: Inflation expectations are heavily influenced by individuals' income level and political allegiance.Respondents who favor Gov. Greg Abbott expect a higher level of inflation in the next...
People Are Sharing Tips For Making Money And Saving Money, And I'm Writing These Down
I didn't know this at all, but apparently you can rent out stuff like garden tools and sewing machines from your local library.
New Zealand plans to cut emissions with world-first farm levy
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced plans Tuesday to tackle climate change, including a requirement that farmers pay levies from 2025 for emissions from such sources as cow burps. Why it matters: "The proposal, as it stands, means New Zealand's farmers are set to be the first in the...
Employers expand reproductive health benefits amid tight labor market
A growing number of employers are expanding health coverage to in-vitro fertilization, surrogacy and other sometimes pricey fertility services in order to compete in the tight labor market amid heightened awareness of women's health. Why it matters: An estimated 1.1 million women left the workforce during the pandemic, accounting for...
