Bucks County, PA

Willie Fistergash
4d ago

remember when you could just go to school to learn and not have to worry about the teacher being arrested for saying the word gay?

51Fifty
3d ago

So the 7 students did not get preferential treatment they are suing the district. Give them their participation trophy and tell them to move on. They say high school should prepare your for real life. They are now prepared.

Kortesa Prokovas
3d ago

if you keep on pushing and bringing attention to yourself people would leave you alone. Everyone is doing what they need to do and don't announce everything little thing because they want attention. it was live and let live until all this woke garbage is front and center 24/7. Schools are for education not agendas and political games and to cater to groups who think they are special.

WMDT.com

Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday

DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Philly Trans March takes to the streets in solidarity with youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Supporters of the transgender community are making their voices heard. Saturday afternoon, there was a march in Center City.It began at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and went for about two miles.Organizers say their aim was to protest proposals here in Pennsylvania and across the country that target transgender youth."For this particular march, we are centering and highlighting trans youth and athletes as a response to the various anti-trans legislations and regulations that have been introduced and passed within this country but in particular Pennsylvania," organizers said.Recently, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a complaint with the Department of Justice accusing the Central Bucks School District of being hostile toward LGBTQ+ students, especially transgender students.Earlier this year, Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill aiming to prohibit transgender athletes from playing sports that align with their gender identity. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the bill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Philadelphia’s Columbus statue is less of a public safety threat than the city’s mayor and district attorney

In 2020, when every left-wing politician wanted to atone for the Democratic Party’s history of slavery, segregation, and other acts of racism in our country’s history, many on the Left decided to target Christopher Columbus. Throughout the nation, many Columbus statues were toppled or vandalized as the Left condemned one of history’s most influential figures to cancel culture. Philadelphia was no different. Jim Kenney, the city’s mayor, ordered a plywood box built around the statue because he felt the statue was a threat to “public safety.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Quad

We Will Not Go Back

On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Activists demand action after inmates, mostly Black men, endured experiments at Holmesburg Prison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Activists are demanding more to be done after inmates, mostly Black men, endured harmful experiments at Holmesburg prison. "My family was destroyed," Adrianne Jones-Alston, the daughter of a Holmesburg inmate experiment subject, said. Jones-Alston is still angry. She said she still remembers the scars on her father's back."Right behind these walls where my father, Leodus Jones, and countless other inmates were human guinea pigs," Jones-Alston said.   From the 1950s to the 1970s at Holmesburg Prison, Jones-Alston said her father was among the inmates subjected to unethical experiments – exposing them to harmful chemicals, viruses and other substances.  Earlier this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

The Disgrace That Has Sparked Civil War in a Delaware Town

However the midterm elections go, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state that has embodied the spirit of democracy at its best for more than two centuries.Since at least 1812, the winners and losers of state- and federal-level elections have ridden carriages together in parades through the Delaware municipality of Georgetown. The event is held on Return Day, the Thursday after the polling, the time decades ago when the tallies became available. The winner of a particular race sits in the carriage facing forward, the loser backward.The starting point where the victors and...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Biden signs Indigenous People's Day proclamation, Delaware not a state observer

For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden signs a presidential proclamation declaring Monday Indigenous People’s Day. Biden is the only president to officially proclaim the observance, and some states including Delaware, have not yet adopted recognizing Indigenous People’s Day rather than Columbus Day - though Delaware does not recognize either.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

State leaders calling on residents to join Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State leaders are calling on people to join in on the Pick Up Pennsylvania fall campaign.This means cleaning up streams, rivers, and lakes in their communities.PennDOT spends nearly $14 million per year cleaning up litter along the state's roadways, money the agency said should be used to improve transportation.During last year's campaign, nearly 14,000 volunteers removed more than 700,000 pounds of trash.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
WGMD Radio

Gov Carney Signs Legislation Related to Labor Issues

Governor John Carney got out his bill signing pens on Friday and signed five pieces of legislation that relate to labor issues including Senate Bill 315 modernizes the Workers’ Compensation Act, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 35 defines specific violations of wage payment and collection laws. Also signed...
DELAWARE STATE
sanatogapost.com

Liquor Law Violation Complaints Jumped Last Month

ALLENTOWN PA – The number of complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties nearly doubled during September 2022 when compared to August, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

