BEIJING — Elon Musk told the Financial Times the Chinese government doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China. "Musk says Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite communications system, in Ukraine to help the military circumvent Russia's cut-off of the internet," the newspaper said in its latest "Lunch with the FT" column published Friday.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO