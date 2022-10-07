Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
The 10 U.S. States Where Income Has Risen the Fastest Since 2019
Income growth in the U.S. was largely flat in 2021, but a handful of states made significant gains, according to the latest Census Bureau data. Overall, median household income nudged up only slightly since 2019, from $69,639 to $69,717, as measured in 2021 inflation-adjusted dollars. Data from 2020 was omitted from the report, partly because of disrupted data collection during the pandemic.
NBC Philadelphia
Paul Tudor Jones Believes We Are in Or Near a Recession and History Shows Stocks Have More to Fall
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones believes the U.S. economy is either near or already in the middle of a recession. "I don't know whether it started now or it started two months ago," Jones told CNBC. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones believes the U.S. economy is...
NBC Philadelphia
Bond Markets Closed for Columbus Day as Investors Mull Fed Policy
Bond markets were closed Monday for Columbus Day as global stock markets and U.S. futures fell following U.S. jobs data released last week. On Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury ended the session at 3.888%, up by less than a basis point after a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.312%, also gaining less than a basis point.
NBC Philadelphia
Nobel Economics Prize Awarded to U.S.-Based Economists Including Bernanke for Work on Financial Crises
Bernanke was chairman of the Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2014 and is now at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. Diamond is a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and Dybvig is a professor at the Olin Business School of Washington University in St. Louis.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Philadelphia
Here's How to Pay 0% Capital Gains Taxes With a Six-Figure Income
You may qualify for the 0% long-term capital gains rate for 2022 with taxable income of $41,675 or less for single filers and $83,350 or under for married couples filing jointly. You may be in the 0% tax bracket, even with six figures of joint income with a spouse, depending...
Comments / 0