ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

The 10 U.S. States Where Income Has Risen the Fastest Since 2019

Income growth in the U.S. was largely flat in 2021, but a handful of states made significant gains, according to the latest Census Bureau data. Overall, median household income nudged up only slightly since 2019, from $69,639 to $69,717, as measured in 2021 inflation-adjusted dollars. Data from 2020 was omitted from the report, partly because of disrupted data collection during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

Bond Markets Closed for Columbus Day as Investors Mull Fed Policy

Bond markets were closed Monday for Columbus Day as global stock markets and U.S. futures fell following U.S. jobs data released last week. On Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury ended the session at 3.888%, up by less than a basis point after a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.312%, also gaining less than a basis point.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
NBC Philadelphia

Here's How to Pay 0% Capital Gains Taxes With a Six-Figure Income

You may qualify for the 0% long-term capital gains rate for 2022 with taxable income of $41,675 or less for single filers and $83,350 or under for married couples filing jointly. You may be in the 0% tax bracket, even with six figures of joint income with a spouse, depending...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy