Car crashes into ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey, catches fire

State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 78 in New Jersey.

Newscopter 7 was up over the scene Friday morning near exit 24 in Tewksbury.

John Del Giorno reports that it appears the driver of a car lost control while entering the eastbound lanes from the on-ramp.

The car apparently crossed all of the lanes of traffic and the median before crashing into a ravine and catching fire.

Video of the scene showed state police officers investigating the area around a burned-out vehicle.

Following the crash, the interstate was shut down in both directions.

An Emmy award-winning film director caught a sky-high daredevil act in Lower Manhattan on camera and his social media post of it has gone viral. Kemberly Richardson gets to the bottom of this mystery.

----------