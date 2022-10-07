Car crashes into ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey, catches fire
State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 78 in New Jersey. Newscopter 7 was up over the scene Friday morning near exit 24 in Tewksbury. John Del Giorno reports that it appears the driver of a car lost control while entering the eastbound lanes from the on-ramp. The car apparently crossed all of the lanes of traffic and the median before crashing into a ravine and catching fire. Video of the scene showed state police officers investigating the area around a burned-out vehicle. Following the crash, the interstate was shut down in both directions. ALSO READ | Who is the NYC rooftop jumper? Eyewitness News solves mystery behind viral daredevil stunt
An Emmy award-winning film director caught a sky-high daredevil act in Lower Manhattan on camera and his social media post of it has gone viral. Kemberly Richardson gets to the bottom of this mystery.---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * More New Jersey news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 0