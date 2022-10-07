ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral, FL
Lee County, FL
Lee County, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Lee County, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral firefighters urge EV owners to beware fires after submersion

The Cape Coral Fire Department urges electric vehicle owners to beware of possible fires if their EVs were at some point submerged in water during Hurricane Ian. According to CCFD, at least two fire departments in the area experienced electric vehicle fires caused by the vehicles’ submersion in saltwater from the storm surge brought by Ian. Hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles are designed to be safe in the water, even when fully submerged. However, submersion in water (especially salt water) can damage low- and high-voltage components, resulting in an electrical short and potential fire once the vehicle is no longer submerged.
CAPE CORAL, FL
BoardingArea

A Week In Fort Myers, Hurricane Ian’s Wreckage

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Yacht Basin closed until further notice

Fort Myers officials said it will close its yacht basin until further notice after Hurricane Ian pressed through and significantly impacted the area. Victor Coletta, a yacht owner, had to have the boat he and his dog Ziggy call home totaled after authorities told him to leave the Fort Myers Yacht Basin earlier this week.
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian

Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC 2

Precautionary swim advisory for Lee County due to possible waterborne illnesses

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Department of Health in Lee County issued a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches and swimming pools. DOH advises the public not to enter the water due to the possible increase of waterborne illnesses. The water quality has been affected by Hurricane Ian, and at this time, swimming is not recommended.
LEE COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
WBUR

Cape Coral's mayor on how the city is rebuilding after Ian

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter. The Florida city was one of the worst-hit cities by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall over a week ago. As of Tuesday, only about 7% of local customers had electricity in Cape Coral, according to local reporting.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Repairing Lee County schools on the ‘not ready to open’ list

Different schools in Lee County are still considered “not ready to open” but work is being done to change that. Lee County’s Cypress Lake Middle School was one of the schools considered “Not ready to open”. But, a nearby truck that says “Catastrophe response team” has crews cleaning and working to get the school open soon.
LEE COUNTY, FL

