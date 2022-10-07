Read full article on original website
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
LCEC short of original Saturday restoration target
On Monday, statements from the cooperative estimated 95% customer restoration by Saturday, October 8. Sunday morning update show 91% of all customers are now restored in the service area.
All FPL users have power after Hurricane Ian, but 46K LCEC users still in the dark
A report from the Florida Public Service Commission showed full service for Florida’s largest energy provider for the first time since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. But more than 46,000 electric customers remain without power, with the majority on Lee County Electric Cooperative service. Ian made landfall...
Homes are crumbling into the Gulf at the foot of temporary new Pine Island bridge
(MATLACHA, Fla.)-- Roughly three dozen pastel-colored cottages line the only road to Pine Island, the largest island along Florida's Gulf Coast where Hurricane Ian made landfall. To get to Pine Island from mainland Florida, drivers must first go over a bridge and through Matlacha, an island community of about 600...
First Blue Roof Installation Completed In Fort Myers Post Hurricane Ian
On Saturday, the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) installed the first Blue Roof in Fort Myers. Operation Blue Roof provides a temporary blue tarp-like covering to help reduce further damage to property and provide residents with a livable house while they recover from Hurricane
Duo accused of looting at Fort Myers Beach claiming to help cleanup
Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly looting on Fort Myers Beach. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the duo drove from Homestead to Fort Myers and claimed they were going to assist in cleanup efforts on the beach. Martinez and...
Cape Coral firefighters urge EV owners to beware fires after submersion
The Cape Coral Fire Department urges electric vehicle owners to beware of possible fires if their EVs were at some point submerged in water during Hurricane Ian. According to CCFD, at least two fire departments in the area experienced electric vehicle fires caused by the vehicles’ submersion in saltwater from the storm surge brought by Ian. Hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles are designed to be safe in the water, even when fully submerged. However, submersion in water (especially salt water) can damage low- and high-voltage components, resulting in an electrical short and potential fire once the vehicle is no longer submerged.
A Week In Fort Myers, Hurricane Ian’s Wreckage
Fort Myers Yacht Basin closed until further notice
Fort Myers officials said it will close its yacht basin until further notice after Hurricane Ian pressed through and significantly impacted the area. Victor Coletta, a yacht owner, had to have the boat he and his dog Ziggy call home totaled after authorities told him to leave the Fort Myers Yacht Basin earlier this week.
Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian
Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
Precautionary swim advisory for Lee County due to possible waterborne illnesses
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Department of Health in Lee County issued a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches and swimming pools. DOH advises the public not to enter the water due to the possible increase of waterborne illnesses. The water quality has been affected by Hurricane Ian, and at this time, swimming is not recommended.
Lee County lifts countywide curfew
Lee County has lifted the curfew they have in place as of Oct. 7 however, depending on the city you reside in you may still have a curfew in place.
Collier County beaches remain closed following Hurricane Ian
Beaches are still closed to the public at this time in the City of Naples and Collier County. The city has been clearing sand to make conditions safe for residents when it’s time for them to return.
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
Florida handing out more than 20k carbon monoxide detectors to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The state of Florida is doing its part to protect those devastated by Hurricane Ian by making more than 20,000 carbon monoxide detectors available to those impacted by the storm. On Saturday, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis made the announcement that...
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
Cape Coral's mayor on how the city is rebuilding after Ian
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter. The Florida city was one of the worst-hit cities by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall over a week ago. As of Tuesday, only about 7% of local customers had electricity in Cape Coral, according to local reporting.
Repairing Lee County schools on the ‘not ready to open’ list
Different schools in Lee County are still considered “not ready to open” but work is being done to change that. Lee County’s Cypress Lake Middle School was one of the schools considered “Not ready to open”. But, a nearby truck that says “Catastrophe response team” has crews cleaning and working to get the school open soon.
