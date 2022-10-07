ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Meet LUCASHEVA, the Women-Led Footwear Label Creating Heels Made for Strutting

Ukrainian-born architect and designer Tina Lucasheva established her namesake label LUCASHEVA in early 2022, using revolutionary digital VR tools. After fleeing the Russia-Ukraine war, Luchaseva moved to Vancouver, where the women-led start-up was born. The Vancouver-based footwear label seeks to reimagine contemporary elegance by merging cutting-edge styles with traditional Italian...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Essentials: Dongjoon Lim

For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak with POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) Creative Director Dongjoon Lim. Founded just five years by Lim and designer Sookyo Jeong, PAF has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting brands coming out of South Korea. The label was recognized as a semi-finalist for the prestigious LVMH Prize in 2021 and opened its first physical retail experience in Seoul’s Dasan-ro industrial district earlier this year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Drakes’ "Perennials" Collection Looks to Unite Friends and Family

London-based contemporary brand Drakes has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Last year, the label opened its doors to an all-new New York location and it took inspiration from local NYC artists that once occupied the neighborhood, but now, Drakes is taking things back to its British essence with a collection that features soft-shouldered garments and sartorial tailoring.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fall Winter 2022#Italian#Working Men S Club
WWD

John Richmond RTW Spring 2023

The now Web3-focused John Richmond was expected to host a “phygital” runway experience this September with NFT galore, fashion crafted in the metaverse and IRL counterparts paraded on the runway. But digital fashion can have its supply snafus, too, and so the brand mounted a party extravaganza inviting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection

Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Balenciaga's Winter 2022 "360° Collection" HD Sneaker Arrives in "Fluo Pink"

Demna continues to create ample buzz with his desgins at Balenciaga. The designer’s vision for his Winter 2022 “360° Collection” continues to be a topic of conversation, with its sequential releases for the season. Just a couple of weeks after the HD Lace-Up Sneaker in black has dropped, Balenciaga has now dropped the same sneaker but in “Fluo Pink.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Hypebae

Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week

Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

The New Balance 327 “Made in Japan” Displays its Handcrafted Nature

New Balance has become synonymous with high-quality craftsmanship, and its MADE in USA and U.K. lines are an ideal reflection. From its founding Boston base to its intricate British Flimby factory, the footwear imprint keeps prime textiles and manufacturing practices at the fore. Now, New Balance has reunited with M....
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Carhartt WIP and Quartersnacks Partner on NYC-Inspired Capsule

Skate platform Quartersnacks has partnered with Carhartt WIP on a New York-inspired collection celebrating the ‘mom and pop’ shops that keep the city moving. From local bodegas to pizzerias, the collection carries an illustrative set of graphics on staple utilitarian garments. Highlights include the OG Arctic Coat and Shirt Jacket which feature a timeless Black Watch Tartan that is both warm for the colder months ahead, all the while carrying ample space to skate in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
prestigeonline.com

A lighthearted take on autumn in Hermès’ latest scarf collection

A lighthearted take on autumn in Hermès’ latest scarf collection. Revisiting the theme of its spring campaign earlier this year, French luxury maison Hermès presented its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection with a new campaign starring models Mika Schneider and Lara Mullen. A secret rooftop garden at the celebrated...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

This Coperni SS23 Dress Was Made for Bella Hadid, Literally

Coperni has officially completed Paris Fashion Week, and we’re not even halfway through. The French womenswear brand turned heads with its Spring Summer 2023 collection, which ended in a scientific display starring model Bella Hadid. Coperni joined forces with Fabrican Ltd for a futuristic collaboration that resulted in live...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Maharishi’s FW22 Collection Wants to Keep Things "Technical"

Riding hot on the heels of its recently-released pedal bike in collaboration with bicycle experts Dosnoventa, London-based imprint maharishi has now presented a new collection for FW22 and it explores technicality and military-inspired designs ahead of the U.K.’s rainy season. Hardy Blechman’s label is no stranger to military garments, with two of the brand’s recent collections taking inspiration from an American-designed fighter jet and early experimental U.S. Air Force flight uniforms. With this being said, this latest capsule from maharishi explores the functionality of pockets and the importance of them when navigating the great outdoors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Moncler Celebrate 70th Anniversary with Worldwide 'The Extraordinary Expedition' Event

Birthed in the southeastern French town of Monestier-de-Clermont in 1952,. has set its mark as a pioneer in the outerwear space. The brand’s 70th anniversary has seen them celebrate with a multifaceted approach, from its memorable “Extraordinary Forever” campaign to a fashion film dictating its lengthy history. Now, Moncler embarks on a new journey, taking a trip around the world for its The Extraordinary Expedition event that dictates its seven-decade-long heritage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Kylie Jenner-Approved Label Sia Arnika Debuts SS23 Collection at PFW

Berlin-based label Sia Arnika has launched its Spring/Summer 2023 collection through an in-person experience at Paris Fashion Week. For those unfamiliar, Danish designer Sia Arnika launched her eponymous brand after graduating from Esmod Berlin and has since been loved for her disruptive designs. The creative is known for her denim garments featuring repeated holes and rips, and has been approved by the likes of Kylie Jenner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

RVCA Drops Stella Maxwell Collaboration

RVCA’s newest collaboration is with Stella Maxwell. “I was kind of thinking, ‘What would I wear? What would I love to see my friends wearing?’” said the model of designing the collection with RVCA founder Pat Tenore.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori Harvey “I’ve known Pat for a really long time,” she continued. “I met him when I first began my career. We’ve been friends for so many years. He’s like family.” Their mood board was filled with shots of Kate Moss’ Calvin Klein...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Neutrals Provide A Simple New Balance 550 Offering For The Ladies

Seeped in basketball heritage, the low-top counterpart to the New Balance 650 has continued to enjoy the shine of a new spotlight under the creative direction of Teddy Santis at Aimé Leon Dore since 2020. Proffering a constant influx of fall-friendly propositions, the Boston-based brand is now taking special care to outfit the ladies in the New Balance 550.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy