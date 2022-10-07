Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Wood Wood's Oymy Tech Stripe Down Sock Boot Has You Sorted for Wintery Excursions
Wood Wood is best known as a retailer, often collaborating with the likes of Reebok, adidas Originals and Solovair to explore its footwear thread, but for Fall/Winter 2022 the in-house label operation has been working hard on its own offering, and now it’s ready to introduce the Oymy Tech Stripe Down Sock.
Hypebae
Meet LUCASHEVA, the Women-Led Footwear Label Creating Heels Made for Strutting
Ukrainian-born architect and designer Tina Lucasheva established her namesake label LUCASHEVA in early 2022, using revolutionary digital VR tools. After fleeing the Russia-Ukraine war, Luchaseva moved to Vancouver, where the women-led start-up was born. The Vancouver-based footwear label seeks to reimagine contemporary elegance by merging cutting-edge styles with traditional Italian...
hypebeast.com
Essentials: Dongjoon Lim
For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak with POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) Creative Director Dongjoon Lim. Founded just five years by Lim and designer Sookyo Jeong, PAF has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting brands coming out of South Korea. The label was recognized as a semi-finalist for the prestigious LVMH Prize in 2021 and opened its first physical retail experience in Seoul’s Dasan-ro industrial district earlier this year.
hypebeast.com
Drakes’ "Perennials" Collection Looks to Unite Friends and Family
London-based contemporary brand Drakes has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Last year, the label opened its doors to an all-new New York location and it took inspiration from local NYC artists that once occupied the neighborhood, but now, Drakes is taking things back to its British essence with a collection that features soft-shouldered garments and sartorial tailoring.
John Richmond RTW Spring 2023
The now Web3-focused John Richmond was expected to host a “phygital” runway experience this September with NFT galore, fashion crafted in the metaverse and IRL counterparts paraded on the runway. But digital fashion can have its supply snafus, too, and so the brand mounted a party extravaganza inviting...
Hypebae
Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection
Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga's Winter 2022 "360° Collection" HD Sneaker Arrives in "Fluo Pink"
Demna continues to create ample buzz with his desgins at Balenciaga. The designer’s vision for his Winter 2022 “360° Collection” continues to be a topic of conversation, with its sequential releases for the season. Just a couple of weeks after the HD Lace-Up Sneaker in black has dropped, Balenciaga has now dropped the same sneaker but in “Fluo Pink.”
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
hypebeast.com
The New Balance 327 “Made in Japan” Displays its Handcrafted Nature
New Balance has become synonymous with high-quality craftsmanship, and its MADE in USA and U.K. lines are an ideal reflection. From its founding Boston base to its intricate British Flimby factory, the footwear imprint keeps prime textiles and manufacturing practices at the fore. Now, New Balance has reunited with M....
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP and Quartersnacks Partner on NYC-Inspired Capsule
Skate platform Quartersnacks has partnered with Carhartt WIP on a New York-inspired collection celebrating the ‘mom and pop’ shops that keep the city moving. From local bodegas to pizzerias, the collection carries an illustrative set of graphics on staple utilitarian garments. Highlights include the OG Arctic Coat and Shirt Jacket which feature a timeless Black Watch Tartan that is both warm for the colder months ahead, all the while carrying ample space to skate in.
prestigeonline.com
A lighthearted take on autumn in Hermès’ latest scarf collection
A lighthearted take on autumn in Hermès’ latest scarf collection. Revisiting the theme of its spring campaign earlier this year, French luxury maison Hermès presented its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection with a new campaign starring models Mika Schneider and Lara Mullen. A secret rooftop garden at the celebrated...
Hypebae
This Coperni SS23 Dress Was Made for Bella Hadid, Literally
Coperni has officially completed Paris Fashion Week, and we’re not even halfway through. The French womenswear brand turned heads with its Spring Summer 2023 collection, which ended in a scientific display starring model Bella Hadid. Coperni joined forces with Fabrican Ltd for a futuristic collaboration that resulted in live...
hypebeast.com
Maharishi’s FW22 Collection Wants to Keep Things "Technical"
Riding hot on the heels of its recently-released pedal bike in collaboration with bicycle experts Dosnoventa, London-based imprint maharishi has now presented a new collection for FW22 and it explores technicality and military-inspired designs ahead of the U.K.’s rainy season. Hardy Blechman’s label is no stranger to military garments, with two of the brand’s recent collections taking inspiration from an American-designed fighter jet and early experimental U.S. Air Force flight uniforms. With this being said, this latest capsule from maharishi explores the functionality of pockets and the importance of them when navigating the great outdoors.
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
hypebeast.com
Moncler Celebrate 70th Anniversary with Worldwide 'The Extraordinary Expedition' Event
Birthed in the southeastern French town of Monestier-de-Clermont in 1952,. has set its mark as a pioneer in the outerwear space. The brand’s 70th anniversary has seen them celebrate with a multifaceted approach, from its memorable “Extraordinary Forever” campaign to a fashion film dictating its lengthy history. Now, Moncler embarks on a new journey, taking a trip around the world for its The Extraordinary Expedition event that dictates its seven-decade-long heritage.
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner-Approved Label Sia Arnika Debuts SS23 Collection at PFW
Berlin-based label Sia Arnika has launched its Spring/Summer 2023 collection through an in-person experience at Paris Fashion Week. For those unfamiliar, Danish designer Sia Arnika launched her eponymous brand after graduating from Esmod Berlin and has since been loved for her disruptive designs. The creative is known for her denim garments featuring repeated holes and rips, and has been approved by the likes of Kylie Jenner.
RVCA Drops Stella Maxwell Collaboration
RVCA’s newest collaboration is with Stella Maxwell. “I was kind of thinking, ‘What would I wear? What would I love to see my friends wearing?’” said the model of designing the collection with RVCA founder Pat Tenore.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori Harvey “I’ve known Pat for a really long time,” she continued. “I met him when I first began my career. We’ve been friends for so many years. He’s like family.” Their mood board was filled with shots of Kate Moss’ Calvin Klein...
sneakernews.com
Neutrals Provide A Simple New Balance 550 Offering For The Ladies
Seeped in basketball heritage, the low-top counterpart to the New Balance 650 has continued to enjoy the shine of a new spotlight under the creative direction of Teddy Santis at Aimé Leon Dore since 2020. Proffering a constant influx of fall-friendly propositions, the Boston-based brand is now taking special care to outfit the ladies in the New Balance 550.
