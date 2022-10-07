Riding hot on the heels of its recently-released pedal bike in collaboration with bicycle experts Dosnoventa, London-based imprint maharishi has now presented a new collection for FW22 and it explores technicality and military-inspired designs ahead of the U.K.’s rainy season. Hardy Blechman’s label is no stranger to military garments, with two of the brand’s recent collections taking inspiration from an American-designed fighter jet and early experimental U.S. Air Force flight uniforms. With this being said, this latest capsule from maharishi explores the functionality of pockets and the importance of them when navigating the great outdoors.

