Jamie Dimon Says Musk Should ‘Clean Up Twitter,' Echoes Tesla CEO's Bot Concerns
"I hope Musk cleans up Twitter," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a CNBC interview. The remarks are Dimon's first on the Musk-Twitter deal, which was revived last week after a fresh bid from Musk to buy the company. Dimon echoed Musk's concerns about spam accounts and said Twitter should...
Biden to Host Fundraiser With John Fetterman in Philadelphia as Senate Race With Dr. Oz Tightens
President Joe Biden will host a fundraiser with Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia, a senior administration official told CNBC. Fetterman's Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is gaining some ground in the polls less than a month from the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Oz, a celebrity doctor who...
Mark Cuban Credits His First Tech Job to This Interview Strategy: I Answered a Trick Question Honestly
Forty years ago, Mark Cuban wasn't sitting courtside at Dallas Mavericks basketball games or fielding pitches on ABC's "Shark Tank" — he was sharing a three-bedroom apartment with five roommates. Then, he landed his first job in tech as a PC software salesperson at a company called Your Business...
U.S. Should Pump More Oil to Avert War-Level Energy Crisis, Says JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC Monday that the U.S. should forge ahead in pumping more oil and gas to help alleviate the global energy crisis. Likening the situation to a national security risk of war-level proportions, Dimon said Western allies should support the U.S. in shoring up supply.
