Bond Yields Higher Following Market Slumps, Job Data
The retreat from U.S. bonds appears to be picking up pace as the Fed increases the pace at which it plans to sell treasuries from its balance sheet. U.K. bonds are also seeing a dramatic slump as the Bank of England's emergency move to purchase more gilts failed to calm markets.
Stock Futures Fall After the Nasdaq Composite Closes at a 2-Year Low
U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday after the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest in two years during the regular session. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded lower by 227 points, or 0.8%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.9% each. Stocks closed lower Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling...
Jim Cramer Says Market Rallies Will Have a ‘Short Shelf-Life' Until the Fed Beats Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned that any market rally will be temporary until the economy cools down. Markets have been roiled this year due to skyrocketing inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and recession fears. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned that any market...
European Markets Lower as Global Growth Concerns Persist; Stoxx 600 Down 1.25%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets slumped on Tuesday as concerns persisted over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.25% by mid-afternoon, with all sectors and major bourses trading in...
American Airlines Raises Revenue Forecast After Strong Summer Travel Season
American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came in better than it previously expected. The brighter forecast points to higher fares making up for a jump in expenses. American is set to report quarterly results on Oct. 20. American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came...
There's New Optimism the $300 Monthly Child Tax Credit Checks Can Be Renewed — But the Relief May Look Different
Monthly child tax credit payments of up to $300 per child ended last year. While past efforts to renew the policy fell apart, there's new optimism something could come together soon. Advocates hope an enhanced child tax credit can be included in a year-end deal that would include corporate tax...
The Best Year-End Tax Strategies From Top-Ranked Advisors – Including a ‘Once in Multiple-Decade' Opportunity
After several months of soaring inflation, stock market volatility and interest rate hikes, many investors are feeling weary about their finances. But the stock market downturn offers a chance to reduce your tax bill, according to financial advisors from CNBC’s 2022 FA 100 list. After several months of soaring...
Demand for personal computers hits a 20-year low after a pandemic boom
Consumers and businesses both pump the brakes.
IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast for Next Year, Warns ‘the Worst Is Yet to Come'
The International Monetary Fund predicts global growth will slow to 2.7% in 2023. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession," the report reads. Its GDP estimate for this year remained steady at 3.2%, which was down from the 6% seen in...
Taiwan Stocks Down More Than 4% in Mixed Asia Trade as TSMC Plunges 8%
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday, while Taiwan's benchmark index dropped more than 4% on its return to trade after a holiday, as investors weighed the impact of new U.S. rules on chipmaker TSMC. Japan and South Korea's markets also...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Blue-Chip Bargains With Fat and Dependable Dividends
With the ongoing inflation burden and a continued rise in interest rates, the market could be poised for another big move lower. These seven blue-chip stocks are offering solid entry points and have outstanding and dependable dividends.
