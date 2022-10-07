Girls soccer sectional roundup: Marian cruises into final

The Marian girls soccer team looked like a squad ready to make another long postseason push Thursday night.

The heavily favored Knights made sure to take care of business impressively in downing host Riley 9-0 in semifinal play of the Class 2A Riley Sectional at Jackson Field.

Coach Henry Vu's No. 3-ranked team improved to 16-1-1 with its 10th straight win.

The Knights, who were state runner-up in 2021, advance to play Glenn Saturday at 2 p.m. for the sectional crown. Glenn beat Jimtown 4-1 Thursday night. Marian topped Glenn 7-0 during the regular season.

Addie Schade tallied three goals to pace the Knights to the semifinal win. Daisy Moody and Quinn Pankiewicz each added a pair of goals to the tally, while JoJo Murphy and Mary Williams each scored once.

Mia Veldman dished out three assists for the Knights. Pankiewicz collected two assists.

The Adams squad earned a spot in the Class 3A finale at Saint Joseph with a 2-0 win over LaPorte.

The Eagles will face Penn, who upset No. 6 and defending sectional champion Saint Joseph, in the finale at 2 p.m. Saturday. Penn beat Adams 3-0 in a regular season meeting.

Jocelyn Jones and Haley Brenner each scored in the opening half to lead Adams to the semifinal win over the Slicers.

It will be an all Northern Lakes Conference sectional clash at Goshen Saturday. The host and No. 19 RedHawks beat Plymouth 3-1 and Concord turned back Elkhart 6-5 in a shootout in semifinal play of the Class 3A sectional.

Goshen, which beat Plymouth 6-0 during the season, trailed 1-0 in the semifinal. The hosts got goals from Kennedy Yordy, Andrea Diaz and Natalie May to rally for the win.

Lauren Manges scored on a PK for the Pilgrims.

In other area semifinal play Thursday night, host NorthWood beat East Noble 3-0 in the Class 2A NorthWood Sectional. The Panthers, now 13-3-2, will face Angola Saturday at 2 p.m. Angola blanked Lakeland 2-0 in the other semifinal.

No. 17 Argos beat Bremen 3-1 and LaVille topped Rochester 3-1 in the Class 1A Argos Sectional.

Central Noble upset host Westview 2-1 in a shootout and Bethany Christian beat Elkhart Christian Academy 3-2 in semifinal play of the Class 1A Westview Sectional.