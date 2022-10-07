ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Reasons Why You Should Grab M&T Bank's (MTB) Shares Now

MTB - Free Report) is well-positioned for top-line growth, supported by its leading banking franchise in the Northeast, the rise in loan balances and inorganic growth efforts. The bank is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities, which reflect its strong balance sheet and liquidity positions. Hence, it seems to be a wise idea to add the stock to your portfolio now.
3 Reasons to Retain Allscripts (MDRX) Stock in Your Portfolio

MDRX - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its strategic alliances over the past few months. A robust second-quarter 2022 performance and its business model are expected to contribute further. Yet, concerns related to foreign exchange and consolidation in the healthcare industry persist. Over...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 10th

SFL (. SFL - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based company which owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days. SFL Corporation Ltd. Price and Consensus. SFL Corporation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SFL Corporation...
Insiders Have Bought These 3 Stocks in 2022

Insider purchases are frequently closely followed by investors. After all, it's easy to see why these transactions are so significant; it's always reassuring when a well-known name invests more. Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act defines an insider as an officer, director, 10% stockholder, or anyone who has information...
Here's Why You Should Hold Eastman Chemical (EMN) for Now

EMN - Free Report) is gaining from cost-cutting and productivity actions as well as its innovation-driven growth model amid certain headwinds including higher raw material, energy and logistics costs. Shares of this leading chemical maker are down 30.8% over the past year compared with the 13% decline of its industry.
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin Worth Buying Now

JBL - Free Report) , Target Hospitality Corporation (. HHS - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
4 Stocks That Flaunt an Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio

Volatility has gripped Wall Street lately and you can easily blame this on inflationary headwinds and geopolitical tensions. The consumer price index rose to 8.3% in August 2022 on a year-over-year basis, more than analysts’ expectations. With the desperate need to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve recently increased the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. At present, addressing shooting commodity prices is of top priority for the Fed but this has raised concerns about a possible slowdown and slipping of the economy into recession.
5 Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings and Their ETFs

Third-quarter 2022 earnings are set to kick off this week, with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 0.7% from the same period last year on 9.1% higher revenues. The earnings growth is down from 7.2% at the start of the third quarter.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Maximus (MMS) Stock Now

MMS - Free Report) currently benefits from a solid track record of dividend payments. MMS revenues are anticipated to grow 6.8% and 1.1% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Maximus has a solid track record of dividend payments. During fiscal 2021, 2020 and 2019, MAXIMUS paid out cash dividends of $68.8 million, $70.2 million and $63.9 million, respectively. Such moves indicate MAXIMUS’ commitment to creating value for its shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.
5 Reasons to Buy Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Stock Right Now

MAA - Free Report) — commonly known as MAA — is engaged in owning, managing, acquiring, developing and redeveloping quality apartment communities, mainly in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) residential REIT have declined 12.7% over the...
3 Technology Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Risk lovers seeking healthy returns over a fairly long investment horizon may opt for technology mutual funds. The technology sector is believed to be poised for a brighter earnings performance than others owing to innovation and greater demand. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies — such as wearables, VR headsets, drones, virtual reality devices and artificial intelligence — are the key catalysts for the sector.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 11th

YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company which is based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.1% over the last 60 days. YPF Sociedad...
5 Low Leverage Stocks to Buy Amid Fed Rate Hike Anticipation

TTE - Free Report) , Amalgamated Financial (. PBF - Free Report) , which bear low leverage and therefore can shield investors from incurring losses in times of crisis. Now, before selecting low-leverage stocks, let’s explore what leverage is and how choosing a low-leverage stock helps investors. In finance,...
4 Low Price-to-Cash Flow Stocks to Shield From a Volatile Market

Investors seem to be nervous and are treading Wall Street with utmost caution as worries about a global slowdown and a possible recession loom large over the stock market. Market pundits fear that the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance to tame inflation might push the economy into a recession. Also,...
Progressive (PGR) to Release Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

PGR - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 13 before the opening bell. The company’s earnings were in line with the estimate in the last reported quarter. Factors to Note. Progressive is a leading auto insurer in the United States and the largest seller...
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Rallies 80.69% YTD: Here's Why

CPRX - Free Report) stock has skyrocketed 80.6% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 28.5%. The upside can be attributed to the stellar performance of its only approved drug, Firdapse. The company recently received FDA approval for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Catalyst (
What Makes Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
