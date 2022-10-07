Read full article on original website
Sorokin, under house arrest, speaks about deportation fight
NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. The 31-year-old Sorokin was released Saturday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany. Under the name Anna Delvey, Sorokin passed herself off for years as the wealthy daughter of a German diplomat. She was convicted in 2019 of conning $275,000 from banks, hotels and swank New Yorkers. Her case became the basis for the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”
Bosnian Serbs protest alleging vote-rigging by Dodik
SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Thousands have rallied in Bosnia for the second time in a week, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader rigged the presidential vote during Bosnia’s general election. Final results of the Oct. 2 ballot in Bosnia are yet to be announced. The election was held for all levels of government in both the Serb-dominated and Bosniak-Croat parts of the Balkan country, as well as for the central institutions. Leading Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik has claimed victory in the race to become president of the Serb entity. But opposition leaders say their candidate Jelena Trivic is the winner, and that Dodik and his allies had rigged the ballot.
Totenberg tests tenet of journalism with source friendships
NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists often have to be friendly to sources to get information. But what happens when they are friends? National Public Radio’s Nina Totenberg has tested those limits throughout a legendary career covering the Supreme Court. She details her close friendship with the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a new memoir, but that has caused some discomfort among people who have questioned whether her loyalties were really with her listeners. NPR has stood by its longtime reporter and says editorial safeguards are in place. It recalls a time in Washington when such relationships between leaders and journalists were more common.
OAS boss vows to cooperate in ethics probe of romance claim
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States says he won’t interfere in an internal ethics probe into claims he had a romance with a staffer, and he insists he took no action to favor the younger woman allegedly involved. Luis Almagro made the comments late Friday from the capital of Peru at the conclusion of the OAS’s annual meeting. The OAS chief was reacting to a report by The Associated Press that revealed he is facing a probe over a purported relationship with the Mexican-born woman two decades his junior. Several current and former staffers, as well as regional diplomats, told AP that the relationship between the two was an open secret inside the Washington-based peace and democracy-building organization.
China reimposes strict COVID policies as fresh outbreak grips country
China has ramped up its strict "zero-COVID" policies -- including travel bans, business lockdowns and city-wide quarantines -- as new virus cases surge throughout the country following a week-long national holiday.
Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill on its land
The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan has unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory. Kyrgyz defense officials did not specify a reason Sunday for cancelling the “Indestructible Brotherhood-2022” command and staff exercises, which were set to be held Monday to Friday. The move by the government in Bishkek comes a month after CSTO member Armenia criticized the bloc for failing to come to its aid after fighting broke out in its border with Azerbaijan in September, further underscoring possible tensions within the bloc.
Vladimir Putin's 'gas blackmail' is failing as an LNG revolution allows Europe to end its dependence on Russia, says Yale professor
Russia's plan to wreak havoc on the European gas flows could sharply backfire as the market shifts in the European Union's favor, according to Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld. Sonnenfeld wrote in a Financial Times column Monday that the relationship between Russia and Europe has changed, and Europe no longer depends...
China Returns to Busan Film Festival
China brings a slate of recent releases and presentations from film production companies and festival organizers to the market at the Busan Intl. Film Festival in hopes of rebooting the Middle Kingdom’s exchange with the global industries. The China Film Pavilion will be open at the festival’s Asian Contents & Film Market, which runs Oct. 8-11. The pavilion’s organizer, China Film Co-production Corp., says the pavilion will follow the Marche du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. “It is hoped that the China Film Pavilion can present the latest performance of Chinese films to the world more comprehensively, promote Chinese film institutions...
