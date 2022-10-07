ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Second Boru Ramen Noodle & Poke Bar to open in Marietta

By Esther Shittu
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 4 days ago

A new Boru Ramen Noddle and Poke Bar will open on the Marietta Square.

This will be the second location owned by Chirag Patel . The first location is in Kennesaw.

The new location is located at 154 Roswell Street NE , Marietta. It was previously Fox Dogs restaurant, which closed in September according to a Facebook post . The sale of the restaurant space was brokered by business and commercial real estate broker Driss Senhaji of Atlanta Restaurant Brokers.

The new location of Boru in Marietta will be a little smaller than the current location, which will give it a cozy vibe, Patel said.

“If you think Ramen restaurants in Tokyo or Japan, they’re very small, they’re very neighborhood driven,” he said. Each restaurant has its characteristics traits. “We’re going to try to make where Marietta Square and every store we do kind of becomes a little more neighborhood friendly.”

The location will be intimate and be a place where people can come in and have a “good meal and have a conversation,” Patel continued.

The menu will continue to consist of delicacies such as the Boru Original, which is pork broth, pork belly, scallions, egg, mushroom, bamboo shoots, seaweed sheet, and fish cake. However, the restaurant will also include bento box — which is a combination box that includes chicken teriyaki, rice, salad, and more.

The bento boxes are meant to fill in a gap, Patel said.

“We try to make our concepts where there are multiple different facets,” he said. “You might not like sushi, but somebody else likes sushi, or vice versa, ramen. Where the bento comes in, as some people don’t like either one of those, or you have kids where you can do a chicken teriyaki or beef teriyaki or shrimp tempura, very standard, you know, common dishes that people aren’t comfortable with.”

While this may be the second location Patel is opening, he’s aiming to make Boru Ramen Noodle & Poke Bar a franchise.

Other than this concept, he owns several Cluck-N-Mooh locations in Georgia. He plans to open the Marietta Boku restaurant by the end of this month.



Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
saportareport.com

‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror

The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Marietta, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Kennesaw, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Marietta, GA
Restaurants
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Marietta, GA
Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
atlantafi.com

Atlanta-Based Krystal Enlists Brittany Renner To Promote Side Chik Sandwich

Once again, Krystal is partnering with a celebrity influencer to sell its food. The Atlanta-based restaurant recently announced that its creative marketing chief, rapper and businessman 2Chainz, has tapped Brittany Renner to be the face of its “Side Chik Chicken Sandwich.”. “At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16

ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Noodle#Commercial Real Estate#Ramen#Real Estate Broker#Food Drink#Bar Info#Linus Realestate#Fox Dogs#The Boru Original
saportareport.com

For the want of a floodlight

There are few better examples of the value of long-term planning than Atlanta’s airport. Atlanta did not blindly stumble into its status as an aviation powerhouse; it got there purposefully, thanks to the forward thinking of several Atlanta citizens. And it began with airmail. A byproduct of World War...
ATLANTA, GA
cohaitungchi.com

50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)

Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chick-fil-A no longer the fastest drive-thru because it’s so popular, new study finds

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has been unseated as the fastest drive-thru, but it’s not because they’re moving slowly, an annual study found. According to Intouch Insight, a customer experience consulting firm who conducts an annual fast food restaurant review, Chick-fil-A fell from the top spot of getting customers in and out in the fastest time possible.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car blaze momentarily stops 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade

ATLANTA - Two people were able to escape injuries during Sunday's pride parade after their car caught fire along the route. The fire delayed Atlanta's first pride parade since 2019 for about a half hour while firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Thousands lined the streets of Midtown to...
ATLANTA, GA
What Now Atlanta

What Now Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
752
Followers
335
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowatlanta.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy