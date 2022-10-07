Second Boru Ramen Noodle & Poke Bar to open in Marietta

A new Boru Ramen Noddle and Poke Bar will open on the Marietta Square.

This will be the second location owned by Chirag Patel . The first location is in Kennesaw.

The new location is located at 154 Roswell Street NE , Marietta. It was previously Fox Dogs restaurant, which closed in September according to a Facebook post . The sale of the restaurant space was brokered by business and commercial real estate broker Driss Senhaji of Atlanta Restaurant Brokers.

The new location of Boru in Marietta will be a little smaller than the current location, which will give it a cozy vibe, Patel said.

“If you think Ramen restaurants in Tokyo or Japan, they’re very small, they’re very neighborhood driven,” he said. Each restaurant has its characteristics traits. “We’re going to try to make where Marietta Square and every store we do kind of becomes a little more neighborhood friendly.”

The location will be intimate and be a place where people can come in and have a “good meal and have a conversation,” Patel continued.

The menu will continue to consist of delicacies such as the Boru Original, which is pork broth, pork belly, scallions, egg, mushroom, bamboo shoots, seaweed sheet, and fish cake. However, the restaurant will also include bento box — which is a combination box that includes chicken teriyaki, rice, salad, and more.

The bento boxes are meant to fill in a gap, Patel said.

“We try to make our concepts where there are multiple different facets,” he said. “You might not like sushi, but somebody else likes sushi, or vice versa, ramen. Where the bento comes in, as some people don’t like either one of those, or you have kids where you can do a chicken teriyaki or beef teriyaki or shrimp tempura, very standard, you know, common dishes that people aren’t comfortable with.”

While this may be the second location Patel is opening, he’s aiming to make Boru Ramen Noodle & Poke Bar a franchise.

Other than this concept, he owns several Cluck-N-Mooh locations in Georgia. He plans to open the Marietta Boku restaurant by the end of this month.

