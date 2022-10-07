Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
WACO Walls off WMU Football to Remain Unbeaten
The WACO Warriors had one of their most complete victories of the football season yet Friday night, shutting out the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves 43-0. WACO lead 14-0 after a quarter of play and stretched the halftime lead to 37 points to remain undefeated. The Warriors needed only 313 yards of...
kciiradio.com
WACO Second, Highland to Semis at Washington Volleyball Tourney
The WACO Warriors fell just short of the big prize, losing the championship match to Regina Catholic at the Washington Volleyball Tournament Saturday. WACO lost in straight sets to Regina, 25-17 and 25-22. That came after a three-set loss to Regina in pool play, where the Warriors bounced back from losing the first set 21-19 to win an equally close second 24-22. But Regina ultimately took the decisive third set 15-8, the only blemishes on the day for WACO, who otherwise didn’t drop a set. The Warriors defeated Washington in the semifinals 25-9 and 25-22 and won in straight sets against Keota and Tri-County. WACO is now 24-6 and will wrap up the regular season tomorrow night against Highland.
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree Community School District Holding Reunification Drill
On Wednesday, October 12, Lone Tree Community School District will practice a reunification exercise coinciding with one of their annual fire drills. Students and staff plan to evacuate the school building and relocate to the football field. Fire, Life, and Safety teams will be on site during the exercise. Reunification...
kciiradio.com
WACO Student Organizes Clothing Drive
With colder weather approaching, Meredith Roth, a junior at WACO High School, saw an opportunity to support her community. Beginning October 9 through 19th, she is putting her plan into action. “Around summer I had an idea,” said Roth. “I wanted to do a drive, something to help out the...
kciiradio.com
Lyle Emerson Whitacre
Funeral services for 83-year-old Lyle Emerson Whitacre of Brighton will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday October 12 at Gould Funeral Home in Brighton Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 to 11 A.M. immediately before the funeral. Memorials for Hospice Compassus may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 1544 335th Street, Brighton, Iowa 52540.
kciiradio.com
Joseph A. Beachy
A funeral service for 95-year-old Joseph A. Beachy of Kalona will be at 10a.m. Friday, October 14th at Fairview Mennonite Church in Kalona. Burial will be at the East Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4pm. and 6-8p.m. Thursday, October 13th at the Yoder-Powell Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on the Powell Funeral Home Facebook page. A memorial fund has been established for Wycliffe Bible Translators and Rosedale International. The Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for Joseph and his family.
kciiradio.com
Washington County 4-H Robotics Team Open to New Members
The Washington County 4-H Club First Tech Challenge team, the Eaglebots, is looking for new members interested in programming, robotics, marketing, and communication. The Eaglebots club seeks to allow youth to grow in the areas of teamwork, problem-solving, robotics experience, and communication skills. Those that are looking to become a member of the First Tech Challenge team must be in 7th-12th grade.
kciiradio.com
Community Center set to Host Next Washington Community Theater Show
The Washington Community Center will play host to another Washington Community Theater production on October 14th,15th,21st,22nd, and 23rd. The show’s title is All Because of Agatha, a comedy set in Salem, Massachusetts, hundreds of years after the infamous Salem Witch Trials. The play centers around married couple Duff &...
kciiradio.com
Library Director Reflects on Successful First Month Partnership with New Streaming & Language Services
Last month the Washington Public Library announced a partnership with Kanopy Streaming Services and Mango Languages, an American online language-learning website. Kanopy is available to all Washington, Ainsworth, Brighton, and rural Washington County residents with a valid Washington Public Library Card. Mango is available to all those in possession of a valid Washington Public Library Card as well.
kciiradio.com
Keota to Hold City-Wide Cleanup
The City of Keota will have a City-Wide Cleanup Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. Tentative time for Friday is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday’s time is 8 a.m. to noon. Dumpsters will be available next to the City of Keota Water Tower and must only be used during the approved hours. There will be no curbside pick-up.
kciiradio.com
Timeframe set for Main Street Washington Hiring Decision
The application window for the open Main Street Washington Executive Director position closed at the beginning of the month. The window was extended from its previous deadline of August 31st to ensure that every interested person got a fair shot at applying, according to Maddie Widmer, the board president of Main Street Washington.
kciiradio.com
Bridge Repairs on Dogwood Ave Southwest of Wellman
Beginning Wednesday, October 12th, Dogwood Avenue will be closed one mile south of Highway 22 for bridge repairs. The repair project will add steel piling supports to the 100-foot bridge to extend its service life. The work will be completed by Iowa Bridge and Culvert of Washington, who were awarded the project with a competitive bid of $76,760.00. The project is expected to be completed in 3 weeks.
kciiradio.com
Goal Setting Session Set for Tuesday
A goal-setting session for City Council has been set for October 11th at 4:00 pm. This meeting will bring in an outside consultant to overview the council’s current goals and other goals they are considering for the future. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien talked with KCII about what will be...
kciiradio.com
Multiple Buildings Claimed In Grandview Fire
At approximately 4:28 p.m. on Friday, October 7, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a fire behind 114 S Main St. in Grandview. While there were no casualties reported, the post office, local bar, apartment complex and city shed were destroyed in the fire. The fire watch was terminated on Saturday, October 8 at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and is being investigated by the Iowa Fire Marshal.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will discuss possible approvals to amendments regarding the Dogwood Ave. Flood Mitigation project. The board will take action on two easement-related issues and take action on a quit claim deed. The board will also hold two separate closed sessions to evaluate the professional competency of individuals before taking action in an open discussion.
kciiradio.com
Washington Volunteer Fire Department Shares Tips for Fire Prevention Week
The Washington Volunteer Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week from October 9th-15th. This year’s campaign centers around informing the public about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Approves the Sale of County-Owned Lot Near the Courthouse
At the October 4th Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously approved moving forward with the process of putting the grass lot near the Washington County Courthouse up for sale. Richard Young the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors said that when the county initially purchased the lot west of the courthouse, it was supposed to be converted into extra parking. However, with an impending move to the Orchard Hill complex seeming likely, the board has agreed to sell the land. The next part of the process that was approved by the board is for the Washington County Auditor’s Office to release an official public notice about the pending sale of the land.
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Released Early from Prison
Thirty-one-year-old Deon Johnson of Washington will be released early from prison after serving partial time for his original sentence. In September 2019, Johnson was convicted of Delivery of Cocaine, a Class C Felony, Tampering with a Witness, an aggravated misdemeanor, and was ordered to serve ten years in prison with no minimum. In January 2020, Johnson was convicted of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a Class B Felony, and he was ordered to serve 25 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of 4.167 years. In August 2021, Johnson was convicted of Delivery of Marijuana, a Class D Felony, and was ordered to serve five years in prison with no minimum.
