ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: Warm and breezy with evening thunderstorms possible.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be warm and breezy Tuesday across Nebraska. A cold front will move across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, mainly in eastern Nebraska. It will be cooler and windy on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a marginal...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Warm start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The warming trend continues for the first few days of this week with temperatures well above average for this time of the year. A cold front moves through the area Tuesday and cools us down for the middle of the week. Rain is possible Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.
KANSAS STATE
Kearney Hub

Finding treasures along a new trail in southern Nebraska

Every year, I wait for the Junk Jaunt like tots wait for Santa Claus. But two weeks ago, I gave up the Junk Jaunt to go to Aldie, Virginia, to see my three grandchildren march in the band, play soccer and run cross-country. That was the only weekend this fall when all three events would happen at home, at their high school.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
nomadlawyer.org

EXPLORE NEBRASKA : TOP 5 AMAZING PLACES TO GO HIKING IN NEBRASKA

Nebraska varied geography includes the wide prairies and high bluffs that make Scotts Bluff National Monument stand out, as well as the thick forests at Schramm Park State Recreation Area. There’s something for everyone, no matter what level of difficulty, in Nebraska’s many hiking spots. For web story...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Envolve’s Vision Van heads through Nebraska for affordable eyecare

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Healthy eyes and the ability to see property are paramount in nearly everything a person does every single day. Some people don’t have the means to make sure their vision is taken care of and that’s where Envolve comes in. Its mobile clinic is now making its way through Nebraska, providing free eyecare to those who are under-insured, or who may not have insurance at all.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Celebrate ‘A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska’

CHADRON – The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Northwest Nebraska is full of old-fashioned Christmas spirit!. From shopping events that feature unique gift items for your loved ones to fun decorating opportunities and family-friendly events, Northwest Nebraska is a great place to spend the holidays. Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Chadron and Crawford Chambers of Commerce, along with local businesses, are excited to promote a variety of holiday events this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
CHADRON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High And Low#Clear Skies#A Little More#Frost Advisory#Cdt
doniphanherald.com

Increasing number of Nebraska kids coming down with RSV

After a couple of years of irregular appearances, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is on the increase in Nebraska, right on its usual fall-winter schedule. Dr. Russell McCulloh, pediatric infectious disease specialist and hospital medicine physician at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, said the state is seeing a steep increase in the number of children visiting emergency rooms and being hospitalized with the virus.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Frakes: Leaving Nebraska prison system in a 'better place'

LINCOLN — Scott Frakes arrived from Washington State in 2015 with a mandate to turn around a troubled state prison system in Nebraska, which suffered from overcrowding, staff shortages and a scandal involving the mistaken early release of some inmates. The 64-year-old leaves his $255,000-a-year post later this month...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Keith Urban fan brings guitar, memories home to Nebraska

PERU – Stephanie Holmes has been attending Keith Urban concerts since 2014, with her close friend Pam, or her husband. Pam attended the first concert with her eight years ago and they devised a plan to get on stage. Stephanie reviewed Keith Urban’s “Without You” concert schedule back in...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
lehsoracle.com

First state-licensed casino in Nebraska holds grand opening

WarHorse Casino Lincoln opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in south Lincoln. WarHorse Lincoln is the first state-licensed gambling casino to open in Nebraska, and was a production of policy-making, hard work, and a long anticipated wait. Over 100 guests gathered outside the casino’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams

KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

RICKETTS MAY OR MAY NOT APPOINT NEBRASKA’S NEXT U.S. SENATOR

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS ANSWERING SPECULATION REGARDING WHAT HE WILL DO ABOUT THE UPCOMING VACANCY LEFT BY U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE’S LIKELY RESIGNATION IN DECEMBER TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA. RICKETTS TERM AS GOVERNOR IS EXPIRING DUE TO TERM LIMITS, AND THE GOVERNOR BY STATE...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy