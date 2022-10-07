What's for Dinner This Week: A Sheet-Pan Supper, One-Pot Pasta, and Potato, Broccoli, and Cheddar Soup

424.6 Calories | 18.8g Carbs | 17.5g Fat | 47.1g Protein. 424.6 Calories | 18.8g Carbs | 17.5g Fat | 47.1g Protein. Lightly coat a nonstick pan with cooking spray and place over medium heat. Add the onion, mushrooms, and turkey and cook for about 5 minutes. Once cooked, transfer to a plate and set aside. Mix the egg and egg whites in a bowl and pour the mixture into the pan. After a couple of minutes, you should see bubbles. Gently lift the edges of the omelet with a spatula to let the uncooked part of the eggs flow toward the edges and cook. Continue cooking for 2-3 minutes or until the center of the omelet starts to look dry. Place the cheese in the middle of the omelet and spread the turkey mixture and spinach on top (in the center of the omelet). Using a spatula gently fold one edge of the omelet over. Let the omelet cook for another two minutes or until the cheese melts to your desired consistency. Slide the omelet out of the skillet and onto a plate. Excerpt From: Michael Matthews. The Shredded Chef. iBooks. https://itun.es/ca/V7n-F.l.

FITNESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO