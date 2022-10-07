Read full article on original website
WACO Walls off WMU Football to Remain Unbeaten
The WACO Warriors had one of their most complete victories of the football season yet Friday night, shutting out the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves 43-0. WACO lead 14-0 after a quarter of play and stretched the halftime lead to 37 points to remain undefeated. The Warriors needed only 313 yards of...
WACO Second, Highland to Semis at Washington Volleyball Tourney
The WACO Warriors fell just short of the big prize, losing the championship match to Regina Catholic at the Washington Volleyball Tournament Saturday. WACO lost in straight sets to Regina, 25-17 and 25-22. That came after a three-set loss to Regina in pool play, where the Warriors bounced back from losing the first set 21-19 to win an equally close second 24-22. But Regina ultimately took the decisive third set 15-8, the only blemishes on the day for WACO, who otherwise didn’t drop a set. The Warriors defeated Washington in the semifinals 25-9 and 25-22 and won in straight sets against Keota and Tri-County. WACO is now 24-6 and will wrap up the regular season tomorrow night against Highland.
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
Athletes, coaches, mourn Roger Sander
Record-setting Monmouth College baseball coach Roger Sander, who was also an M Club Hall of Fame basketball player for the Fighting Scots, died Oct. 7. He was 65. Sander, a 1978 Monmouth graduate who coached the Scots to 373 baseball victories from 1994-2015, was the fourth longest-serving coach in the history of Fighting Scots athletics. Only Roger […]
Illinois overcomes QB Tommy Devito’s injury, edges Iowa
Illinois survived the loss of starting quarterback Tommy Devito to injury and three turnovers to eke out a 9-6 win
CFB world laughs at Iowa’s hilariously on-brand field goal
In what has been an unavoidable theme since the season’s first game, Iowa’s football team did next to nothing offensively during Saturday’s 9-6 loss to Big Ten rival, Illinois. And while several different stats can illustrate what happened, the offensive ineptitude can best be summed up when looking at a sequence that resulted in points for the Hawkeyes.
Lyle Emerson Whitacre
Funeral services for 83-year-old Lyle Emerson Whitacre of Brighton will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday October 12 at Gould Funeral Home in Brighton Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 to 11 A.M. immediately before the funeral. Memorials for Hospice Compassus may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 1544 335th Street, Brighton, Iowa 52540.
WACO Student Organizes Clothing Drive
With colder weather approaching, Meredith Roth, a junior at WACO High School, saw an opportunity to support her community. Beginning October 9 through 19th, she is putting her plan into action. “Around summer I had an idea,” said Roth. “I wanted to do a drive, something to help out the...
Joseph A. Beachy
A funeral service for 95-year-old Joseph A. Beachy of Kalona will be at 10a.m. Friday, October 14th at Fairview Mennonite Church in Kalona. Burial will be at the East Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4pm. and 6-8p.m. Thursday, October 13th at the Yoder-Powell Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on the Powell Funeral Home Facebook page. A memorial fund has been established for Wycliffe Bible Translators and Rosedale International. The Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for Joseph and his family.
Lone Tree Community School District Holding Reunification Drill
On Wednesday, October 12, Lone Tree Community School District will practice a reunification exercise coinciding with one of their annual fire drills. Students and staff plan to evacuate the school building and relocate to the football field. Fire, Life, and Safety teams will be on site during the exercise. Reunification...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Moline Native Wins Life-Changing Money On ‘The Price Is Right’ Wednesday
A former Quad City resident appeared on CBS's long-running game show, "The Price is Right" which aired on October 5th, 2022. At first glance, there is no way to tell where this woman named Karen is from, but when looking closely at her t-shirt, it reads, "The Quad Cities, Where Iowa and Illinois Spoon."
Washington County 4-H Robotics Team Open to New Members
The Washington County 4-H Club First Tech Challenge team, the Eaglebots, is looking for new members interested in programming, robotics, marketing, and communication. The Eaglebots club seeks to allow youth to grow in the areas of teamwork, problem-solving, robotics experience, and communication skills. Those that are looking to become a member of the First Tech Challenge team must be in 7th-12th grade.
Keota to Hold City-Wide Cleanup
The City of Keota will have a City-Wide Cleanup Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. Tentative time for Friday is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday’s time is 8 a.m. to noon. Dumpsters will be available next to the City of Keota Water Tower and must only be used during the approved hours. There will be no curbside pick-up.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
Timeframe set for Main Street Washington Hiring Decision
The application window for the open Main Street Washington Executive Director position closed at the beginning of the month. The window was extended from its previous deadline of August 31st to ensure that every interested person got a fair shot at applying, according to Maddie Widmer, the board president of Main Street Washington.
Five CRANDIC taverns that feel like a home away from home
They’ve outlasted recessions, floods and indoor smoking bans. Every other customer through the doors is a regular. Longtime employees dispense beer, life advice and local legends in equal measure. Some are nestled into neighborhoods, aging alongside generations of residents who find it hard to imagine their hometown without “the bar.” Every nicked table, specific smell and tchotchke nailed to the wall speaks to the good old days. Rediscover some of the CRANDIC’s most historic pubs, taverns, lounges and bars.
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police responded to the shooting at the apartment complex, located in the 2200 block of C Street SW, just after 4 p.m.
How Does A Great Burger Sound Tonight? Belly Up For The Quad-Cities’ Best Burgers!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
