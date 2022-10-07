Read full article on original website
WACO Second, Highland to Semis at Washington Volleyball Tourney
The WACO Warriors fell just short of the big prize, losing the championship match to Regina Catholic at the Washington Volleyball Tournament Saturday. WACO lost in straight sets to Regina, 25-17 and 25-22. That came after a three-set loss to Regina in pool play, where the Warriors bounced back from losing the first set 21-19 to win an equally close second 24-22. But Regina ultimately took the decisive third set 15-8, the only blemishes on the day for WACO, who otherwise didn’t drop a set. The Warriors defeated Washington in the semifinals 25-9 and 25-22 and won in straight sets against Keota and Tri-County. WACO is now 24-6 and will wrap up the regular season tomorrow night against Highland.
Timeframe set for Main Street Washington Hiring Decision
The application window for the open Main Street Washington Executive Director position closed at the beginning of the month. The window was extended from its previous deadline of August 31st to ensure that every interested person got a fair shot at applying, according to Maddie Widmer, the board president of Main Street Washington.
WACO Walls off WMU Football to Remain Unbeaten
The WACO Warriors had one of their most complete victories of the football season yet Friday night, shutting out the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves 43-0. WACO lead 14-0 after a quarter of play and stretched the halftime lead to 37 points to remain undefeated. The Warriors needed only 313 yards of...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Halcyon House Washington Page Cary Ann Siegfried
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried about the upcoming events at the library, the Mango & Kanopy subscription services, and the Warm-Up Washington Clothing Drive. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
WACO Student Organizes Clothing Drive
With colder weather approaching, Meredith Roth, a junior at WACO High School, saw an opportunity to support her community. Beginning October 9 through 19th, she is putting her plan into action. “Around summer I had an idea,” said Roth. “I wanted to do a drive, something to help out the...
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
Keota to Hold City-Wide Cleanup
The City of Keota will have a City-Wide Cleanup Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. Tentative time for Friday is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday’s time is 8 a.m. to noon. Dumpsters will be available next to the City of Keota Water Tower and must only be used during the approved hours. There will be no curbside pick-up.
Goal Setting Session Set for Tuesday
A goal-setting session for City Council has been set for October 11th at 4:00 pm. This meeting will bring in an outside consultant to overview the council’s current goals and other goals they are considering for the future. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien talked with KCII about what will be...
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will discuss possible approvals to amendments regarding the Dogwood Ave. Flood Mitigation project. The board will take action on two easement-related issues and take action on a quit claim deed. The board will also hold two separate closed sessions to evaluate the professional competency of individuals before taking action in an open discussion.
Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events
As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
Bridge Repairs on Dogwood Ave Southwest of Wellman
Beginning Wednesday, October 12th, Dogwood Avenue will be closed one mile south of Highway 22 for bridge repairs. The repair project will add steel piling supports to the 100-foot bridge to extend its service life. The work will be completed by Iowa Bridge and Culvert of Washington, who were awarded the project with a competitive bid of $76,760.00. The project is expected to be completed in 3 weeks.
Lyle Emerson Whitacre
Funeral services for 83-year-old Lyle Emerson Whitacre of Brighton will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday October 12 at Gould Funeral Home in Brighton Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 to 11 A.M. immediately before the funeral. Memorials for Hospice Compassus may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 1544 335th Street, Brighton, Iowa 52540.
Washington County 4-H Robotics Team Open to New Members
The Washington County 4-H Club First Tech Challenge team, the Eaglebots, is looking for new members interested in programming, robotics, marketing, and communication. The Eaglebots club seeks to allow youth to grow in the areas of teamwork, problem-solving, robotics experience, and communication skills. Those that are looking to become a member of the First Tech Challenge team must be in 7th-12th grade.
Washington Man Released Early from Prison
Thirty-one-year-old Deon Johnson of Washington will be released early from prison after serving partial time for his original sentence. In September 2019, Johnson was convicted of Delivery of Cocaine, a Class C Felony, Tampering with a Witness, an aggravated misdemeanor, and was ordered to serve ten years in prison with no minimum. In January 2020, Johnson was convicted of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a Class B Felony, and he was ordered to serve 25 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of 4.167 years. In August 2021, Johnson was convicted of Delivery of Marijuana, a Class D Felony, and was ordered to serve five years in prison with no minimum.
Lone Tree Community School District Holding Reunification Drill
On Wednesday, October 12, Lone Tree Community School District will practice a reunification exercise coinciding with one of their annual fire drills. Students and staff plan to evacuate the school building and relocate to the football field. Fire, Life, and Safety teams will be on site during the exercise. Reunification...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police responded to the shooting at the apartment complex, located in the 2200 block of C Street SW, just after 4 p.m.
Three-car accident closes part of Division St. in Davenport
One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were […]
