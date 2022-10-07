Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in separate Thursday night crashes

A Columbus man was killed Thursday night after crashing a motorcycle in Groveport, less than two hours before a woman was killed while crossing a street on Columbus' Northwest Side.

The Franklin County Sheriff's office said 37-year-old Shantal Johnson, of the South Side, was found lying on the side of Hamilton Road near Bixby Road, next to a guardrail. Deputies determined Johnson was driving a motorcycle around 9:45 p.m. on Hamilton Road near Bixby Road in Groveport when the motorcycle went off the roadway on a slight curve.

Johnson was ejected from the motorcycle, striking the guardrail. The motorcycle continued on for about 20 feet before coming to a stop in a nearby ditch, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Less than two hours later, Columbus police were called to investigate a crash that took the life of a woman pedestrian crossing the street on the Northwest Side.

Police said the woman was crossing Bethel Road at Dierker Road when she was struck by a vehicle headed west. The vehicle stopped and the driver and passenger provided medical aid to the woman until paramedics arrived.

The vehicle had a green light at the time of the crash, police said.

The woman was rushed to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity had not been released as of mid-afternoon Friday.

