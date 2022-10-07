Read full article on original website
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
SBLK - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -2.7%, compared to...
4 Stocks That Flaunt an Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio
Volatility has gripped Wall Street lately and you can easily blame this on inflationary headwinds and geopolitical tensions. The consumer price index rose to 8.3% in August 2022 on a year-over-year basis, more than analysts’ expectations. With the desperate need to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve recently increased the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. At present, addressing shooting commodity prices is of top priority for the Fed but this has raised concerns about a possible slowdown and slipping of the economy into recession.
Wall Street Analysts See a 28% Upside in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
BSRR - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $20.78, gaining 0.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $26.63 indicates a 28.2% upside potential.
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Automatic Data Processing, Fiserv, Deere in Focus
Wall Street closed a winning week after three straight weeks of losses. All three major indexes ended the week with gains. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2%, 1.5% and 0.7%, respectively. The week’s activities were dominated by multiple reports on the economy's labor side. With...
Live Nation (LYV) Declines 20% in a Year: Is the Worst Over?
LYV - Free Report) has declined 19.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decrease of 48.3%. Although the company’s shares have declined in the year, the stock is likely to take a U-turn due to pent-up demand, Ticketmaster growth and strong sponsorship. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s earnings in 2022 and 2023 are estimated to witness growth of 117.2% and 164%, respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
3 Reasons to Retain Allscripts (MDRX) Stock in Your Portfolio
MDRX - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its strategic alliances over the past few months. A robust second-quarter 2022 performance and its business model are expected to contribute further. Yet, concerns related to foreign exchange and consolidation in the healthcare industry persist. Over...
4 Reasons Why You Should Grab M&T Bank's (MTB) Shares Now
MTB - Free Report) is well-positioned for top-line growth, supported by its leading banking franchise in the Northeast, the rise in loan balances and inorganic growth efforts. The bank is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities, which reflect its strong balance sheet and liquidity positions. Hence, it seems to be a wise idea to add the stock to your portfolio now.
3 Internet Delivery Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
GDDY - Free Report) , QuinStreet (. ASUR - Free Report) as countries are slowly reopening their economies and lifting the travel bans. Additionally, a greater Internet presence in emerging markets, a burgeoning affluent middle class and the accelerated uptake of smartphones will aid Internet – Delivery Services industry participants.
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stock?
DAR - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $35.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin Worth Buying Now
JBL - Free Report) , Target Hospitality Corporation (. HHS - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know
CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $33.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 10th
SFL (. SFL - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based company which owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days. SFL Corporation Ltd. Price and Consensus. SFL Corporation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SFL Corporation...
Atlas (ATCO) Stock Jumps 6.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ATCO - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.1% higher at $14.91. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.2% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Atlas gained following the...
3 Technology Mutual Funds Worth Betting On
Risk lovers seeking healthy returns over a fairly long investment horizon may opt for technology mutual funds. The technology sector is believed to be poised for a brighter earnings performance than others owing to innovation and greater demand. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies — such as wearables, VR headsets, drones, virtual reality devices and artificial intelligence — are the key catalysts for the sector.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Rallies 80.69% YTD: Here's Why
CPRX - Free Report) stock has skyrocketed 80.6% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 28.5%. The upside can be attributed to the stellar performance of its only approved drug, Firdapse. The company recently received FDA approval for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Catalyst (
What Makes Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know
ABR - Free Report) closed at $11.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 10th
CENX - Free Report) is engaged in the production of primary aluminium in the United Sates and Iceland. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 55.0% downward over the last 60 days. Camping World (. CWH - Free Report) is a provider of services,...
Is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
AMPH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is one of 1193 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
4 Low Price-to-Cash Flow Stocks to Shield From a Volatile Market
Investors seem to be nervous and are treading Wall Street with utmost caution as worries about a global slowdown and a possible recession loom large over the stock market. Market pundits fear that the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance to tame inflation might push the economy into a recession. Also,...
