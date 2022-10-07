ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

NEW The Nightmare Before Christmas Pins and Magic Key Haunted Mansion Pin at Disneyland Resort for Halloween 2022

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New limited edition “The Nightmare Before Christmas” pins and a limited release Magic Key exclusive Haunted Mansion pin are available at Disneyland Resort this Halloween season. We found all of these in Pin Traders at Downtown Disney District. The limited edition pins all have an edition size of 5,000.
WDW News Today

Mysterious Signs Appear at Magic Kingdom & EPCOT Entrances, Annual Passholder Entrance Returns, Is Territory Lounge the Best Bar at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, October 10, 2022.
WDW News Today

THE BEST BAR IN DISNEY WORLD? We Review Every New Item at Territory Lounge in Wilderness Lodge (Flavored Popcorn Sampler, Bacon on the Wire, Loaded Baked Potato Flatbread, and More!)

Just days after Disney announced the menu change, we were able to try the new options available from Territory Lounge at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. This menu replaces some odd choices made over the past few years, mostly in the realm of colorful cocktails that took away from the feel of this retreat supposedly located in the Pacific Northwest.
WDW News Today

NEW Vans x Disney Belt Bag Drops at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found this handy belt bag in Main Street Cinema in The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. This subtle bag helps to keep your belongings within reach and is a nice option for fans of the style.
WDW News Today

Tokyo Disney Resort Finally Removes Temperature Checks Before Park Entry

As Japan continues to slowly remove its COVID-19 restrictions, Tokyo Disney Resort has taken the next step by removing their temperature checks before entering the park as of Friday, October 8. An Oriental Land Company PR representative confirmed to WDWNT that due to changes in the East & West Japan...
WDW News Today

NEW Pizza Planet Merchandise Collection at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Whether you love “Toy Story” or just pizza, this new Pizza Planet merchandise collection from Disneyland Resort is perfect for you. We found this merch in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Pizza Planet...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Pumpkin Down Float from Ballast Point in Downtown Disney for Halloween 2022

Ballast Point Brewing Company at Downtown Disney District is serving up a new version of their Pumpkin Down Float this Halloween. Pumpkin Down Scottish ale, vanilla bean ice cream, rimmed with caramel drizzle and topped with a pumpkin spice strudel. This is obviously fantastic. It’s different than last year as...
WDW News Today

NEW Christmas Dooney & Bourke Collection “Sleighs” at Walt Disney World Resort

We found this merry pair of items at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom Park. This collection features Mickey & Minnie surrounded by wildlife upon a green background. The wristlet wallet and small handbag will be sure to please those celebrating the holiday season, and make perfect accessories for guests visiting Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year.
WDW News Today

New ‘Hercules’ Muses Dress and T-Shirt at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A Muses-inspired dress and a Pegasus T-shirt have joined the “Hercules” 25th anniversary collection at Disneyland Resort. Both pieces of apparel are a peacy color. “Hercules” Dress – $128. The flowing dress resembles...
WDW News Today

New Figment Purse Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new handbag inspired by every Disney fan’s favorite purple dragon is now available at Walt Disney World. We found this Figment purse at ImageWorks in EPCOT. Figment Purse – $39.99. The scrunchy purse is...
WDW News Today

New Mickey and Friends Apparel Collection at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disneyland Resort has a new retro Mickey and Friends apparel collection featuring T-shirts, sweatshirts, pants, shorts, and a bag. This entire collection is available in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Mickey Tee – $39.99.
WDW News Today

The American Adventure Reopening Date Set for EPCOT

After closing on September 19th, The American Adventure has finally announced a reopening at EPCOT. As of the writing of this article, it is unknown what updates have been made, if any, during the refurbishment of this fan-favorite Audio-Animatronic show. The show is set to reopen to guests on December...
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Tees and Fuzzy Apparel Arrive for Winter

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World has new T-shirts and a fuzzy outfit for the winter featuring the resort’s logos. Walt Disney World Mickey Head Logo Tee – $24.99. This blue tee features a yellow and blue Mickey...
WDW News Today

Additional EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Featuring Figment Has Arrived

EPCOT 40 Magnet – $11.99. The magnet features 10 current and upcoming pavilion logos, including the infamous upcoming PLAY! pavilion and the upcoming Journey of Water attraction. The magnet also features the EPCOT 40th anniversary logo, as well as Figment happily grinning in a multitude of colors. EPCOT 40...
