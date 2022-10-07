Read full article on original website
k105.com
Dallas Gene Floyd, 65
Dallas Gene Floyd, age 65, of Clarkson, passed away, Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 9, 1957, in Hardin County, to the late Dallis and Edna Darlene Hornback Floyd. He was an employee of Leggett & Platt and a member of Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
WBKO
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, if you were driving through Bowling Green around noon, you may have noticed a lot of smoke coming from somewhere off of Campbell Lane. Well, so did we, along with many others. Captain of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Phillip Tarrance, says they received a...
Massive blaze seriously injures Leitchfield firefighter
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — According to K105 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, an area home was completely destroyed and a firefighter was seriously injured after a massive blaze erupted early Saturday morning. Leitchfield, a community roughly 50 miles southeast of Owensboro, was home to many residents who were woken up by the fire around 12:45 that morning. […]
WLKY.com
88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
k105.com
Massive search and rescue effort planned at Grayson Co. Judicial Center after woman who created disturbance goes missing
A massive search and rescue effort was organized Tuesday morning in Leitchfield after a woman with mental health issues went missing after creating a disturbance at the Grayson County Judicial Center. At 1:50 Tuesday morning, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton along with Grayson County Deputies...
WLKY.com
Free Narcan machine in Kentucky city restocked after being depleted in just 2 days
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove's new naloxone vending machine has now been refilled, according to the city's police chief. Last week, it was reported that the contents of that vending machine were gone in just two days. It is the first ever of its kind in Kentucky. The...
14news.com
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
Families of missing Ohio Co. women hope loved ones return home
Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputies are still looking for two women reported missing earlier this year.
k105.com
Roger Joe Lindsey, 61
Roger Joe Lindsey, age 61, of Millwood, KY, passed away Friday, (October 7, 2022) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield. He was born on May 02, 1961 in Grayson County, KY, the son of the late Walter and Daisy Duggins Lindsey. He was a factory supervisor and a farmer...
Family remembers missing girl
Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT) — Family and friends of a little girl gathered in Owensboro tonight to honor a life they say ended soon. But officials have not confirmed the death of 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez Alvarez family members came forward earlier this week saying the remains found in a storage facility is Alianna. Alianna’s great […]
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on escaped inmate
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while undergoing medical treatment. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) October 10 while Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital following a fall in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
wevv.com
Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say
The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living...
wdrb.com
17-year-old bicyclist killed in Harrison County, Indiana crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager on a bicycle was hit and killed by a car Thursday afternoon in Harrison County. The crash happened at 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locust Point Road. Police said the driver was on New Middletown Road and the 17-year-old...
Five Cool Photos of a Spooky Black Cat in the Clouds Over Owensboro, KY
This may be the coolest cloud I have ever seen in my life. I saw it yesterday afternoon when I was playing tennis with my friend Jim over at Center Court here in Owensboro. It was about 4:30pm. Jim and I had been playing tennis for about an hour, but were determined to keep hitting. I was about to feed another ball into the court when I looked off to my right, just above His Father's House Church on Bittel Road over by the airport, and noticed what looked like a cat in the clouds.
Wave 3
UPDATE: Escaped inmate in custody
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police say an inmate who escaped while undergoing medical treatment is back in custody. Troopers did not say where Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was located. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) today while Claycomb was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital...
wdrb.com
Man arrested in connection to 5 suspicious fires in Bullitt County
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a string of fires in Bullitt County in September. Troy Adams, 42, was has been charged with five counts of second-degree arson, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. Scott Barrows, a detective with the...
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 killed in hit-and-run crash on Cane Run Road, police looking for driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a hit-and-run crash near Shively on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a crash in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road, near Interstate 264, around 8 p.m. Police say a passenger vehicle was going northbound on Cane Run and crossed into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason.
Wave 3
Trial date set for couple accused of murdering four-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found. During a brief court hearing...
'I don’t want a plea deal': Family wants suspects in 4-year-old Kentucky girl's death to face trial
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The suspects charged in the disappearance and death of a young Shelby County girl were back in front of a judge Monday with the family watching in the courtroom. Four-year-old Serenity McKinney’s mother, Catherine “Abby” McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, have been charged with...
