Grayson County, KY

k105.com

Dallas Gene Floyd, 65

Dallas Gene Floyd, age 65, of Clarkson, passed away, Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 9, 1957, in Hardin County, to the late Dallis and Edna Darlene Hornback Floyd. He was an employee of Leggett & Platt and a member of Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
CLARKSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Massive blaze seriously injures Leitchfield firefighter

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — According to K105 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, an area home was completely destroyed and a firefighter was seriously injured after a massive blaze erupted early Saturday morning. Leitchfield, a community roughly 50 miles southeast of Owensboro, was home to many residents who were woken up by the fire around 12:45 that morning. […]
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WLKY.com

88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
k105.com

Massive search and rescue effort planned at Grayson Co. Judicial Center after woman who created disturbance goes missing

A massive search and rescue effort was organized Tuesday morning in Leitchfield after a woman with mental health issues went missing after creating a disturbance at the Grayson County Judicial Center. At 1:50 Tuesday morning, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton along with Grayson County Deputies...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
14news.com

Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
OWENSBORO, KY
k105.com

Roger Joe Lindsey, 61

Roger Joe Lindsey, age 61, of Millwood, KY, passed away Friday, (October 7, 2022) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield. He was born on May 02, 1961 in Grayson County, KY, the son of the late Walter and Daisy Duggins Lindsey. He was a factory supervisor and a farmer...
MILLWOOD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Family remembers missing girl

Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT) — Family and friends of a little girl gathered in Owensboro tonight to honor a life they say ended soon. But officials have not confirmed the death of 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez Alvarez family members came forward earlier this week saying the remains found in a storage facility is Alianna. Alianna’s great […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Wave 3

Police seeking leads on escaped inmate

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while undergoing medical treatment. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) October 10 while Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital following a fall in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Five Cool Photos of a Spooky Black Cat in the Clouds Over Owensboro, KY

This may be the coolest cloud I have ever seen in my life. I saw it yesterday afternoon when I was playing tennis with my friend Jim over at Center Court here in Owensboro. It was about 4:30pm. Jim and I had been playing tennis for about an hour, but were determined to keep hitting. I was about to feed another ball into the court when I looked off to my right, just above His Father's House Church on Bittel Road over by the airport, and noticed what looked like a cat in the clouds.
OWENSBORO, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Escaped inmate in custody

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police say an inmate who escaped while undergoing medical treatment is back in custody. Troopers did not say where Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was located. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) today while Claycomb was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man arrested in connection to 5 suspicious fires in Bullitt County

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a string of fires in Bullitt County in September. Troy Adams, 42, was has been charged with five counts of second-degree arson, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. Scott Barrows, a detective with the...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 killed in hit-and-run crash on Cane Run Road, police looking for driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a hit-and-run crash near Shively on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a crash in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road, near Interstate 264, around 8 p.m. Police say a passenger vehicle was going northbound on Cane Run and crossed into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Trial date set for couple accused of murdering four-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found. During a brief court hearing...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

