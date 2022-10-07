Read full article on original website
Related
Cecilia Vicuña’s Beautiful Turbine Hall Commission at Tate Modern Mourns the Destruction of the World’s Rainforests
What does it mean to present fragility at a massive scale? Artist and poet Cecilia Vicuña has been considering this question for the past few months while been working on her Turbine Hall Commission for Tate Modern. In a press conference on Monday, Vicuña recalled that this inquiry was quickly followed by another regarding the coldness of Turbine Hall: “How can you make it warm?” On opposite ends of the space, in a presentation organized by Catherine Wood and Fiontán Moran, Vicuña is presenting the most ambitious iteration to date in her series of her quipu sculptures. The work, titled Brian...
Spanish police guide bear back from city centre to mountains
Residents of Ponferrada advised to take care after animal spotted by taxi driver in early hours
Comments / 0