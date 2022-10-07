ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surgoinsville, TN

Stanley Valley firefighters rescue 2 cats from house fire

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two cats escaped death in a house fire on Cold Springs Road Thursday night when multiple fire crews worked together to rescue them and put out the flames.

The Stanley Valley Fire Department dispatched to the fire at 9:27 p.m. Several other fire agencies assisted, including Carters Valley, Surgoinsville Fire and Goshen Valley Fire.

Everyone evacuated the home without injuries, and crews worked to douse the fire in a bedroom of the home, rescuing two uninjured cats in the process.

Other assisting agencies included the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins County E-911, Holston Electric and the Red Cross

WJHL

WJHL

