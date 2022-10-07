Read full article on original website
Parking passes on sale Tuesday for Stowe Mountain Resort
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - At the start of the 2022-23 ski and ride season, Stowe Mountain Resort is preparing to implement a new parking system. Starting Tuesday night at 6:00, you can buy a season parking pass for $450. You’ll have unlimited access to all paid lots. The catch...
Fort Ti Ferry closes for season
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Fort Ti Ferry has closed for the season. The cable ferry between Ticonderoga, New York, and Shoreham, Vermont, took its last runs of the year on Monday. The last trip left the Vermont side at 5:30 p.m., and the New York site at 5:45 p.m.
In the Garden: Mulching
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Believe it or not, it may be time to winterize your garden. Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi give us some tips on putting your gardens to bed on this week’s In the Garden.
Middlebury wins high school bass fishing state title
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On a beautiful Saturday, Middlebury High School captured the bass fishing state championship on Lake Champlain. Dylan Stowe and Riley Disorda said conditions out on the lake were less than ideal. It wasn’t an easy day for those competing, and the two Tigers came back to shore thinking they were going to be longshots to win it.
Monday Weathercast
Snowmaking underway at Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday morning, Killington Resort fired up its snow guns to begin snowmaking in preparation for the start of the ski season and the 2022 Women’s World Cup races taking place Thanksgiving weekend. In an hour’s tie, Killington says it can fire up its 240 snow guns covering 80 acres of trails using 720-thousand gallons of water to blanket 12 inches of snow, just in 60 minutes time!
Secret Wall partners with SUPERPLASTIC for live art competition
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A live art competition made a pit stop at South Burlington’s Higher Ground on Monday. The entertainment brand Secret Walls shined a spotlight on two local artists, Will Kasso Condry and Will Gebhard. They partnered with other world-renowned street artists to face off in what the event’s founders call a visual rap battle.
Walking tour teaches history of Burlington’s Little Jerusalem
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People took to the streets on Sunday to learn about a historic Burlington immigrant neighborhood called Little Jerusalem. “We did this tour as part of an educational increase in our mission to bring people knowledge about the Jewish community and its history... to actually help people find their way, walk the paths, walk the streets and see what was where in order to realize what we have built upon where we are today,” archivist Aaron Goldberg said.
MiVT: Brown & Jenkins
JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fresh coffee is a “brew-tiful” thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time. “I was in a very popular breakfast place in Burlington, and I had the coffee, and I said to my mom that was with me, ‘This is the most amazing coffee I’ve ever had,’” she recounted.
What to Do: Sunday, October 9
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, October 9. There is a special event at ECHO today: Sensory Friendly Sunday! All kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing difficulties are invited to experience a calmer ECHO. The museum will be closed to the general public from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. The lights and sound will be adjusted to allow visitors to enjoy the museum as a sensory-friendly environment. Interact with ECHO’s exhibits, visit with the live animals, and access backpacks filled with sensory devices.
New Hampshire Fish and Game says climber fell to their death
WEARE, N.H. (AP) — A climber died after falling from a cliff near the Everett Dam in Clough State Park in the town of Weare, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says. Rescue crews were called about 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an individual...
Day two if the Gurung trial is underway
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cloudy start, it turned out to be a pleasant afternoon for many. There were some pesky lingering clouds and light showers across the southern tier of the state. While there are still some scattered light showers from Rutland and Windsor Counties points south, those will end as the evening goes on.
Where will they go? Vermont scrambles to find housing for violent juvenile offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are working on a plan to house Vermont’s youngest violent offenders. It’s been 10 days since lawmakers told the Scott administration to come up with a plan to house those offenders. Since the closure of the Woodside detention facility several years ago,...
Burlington coffee shop benefits from inclusive hiring
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some people with disabilities can’t work, many are looking for jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, just over 10% of people with disabilities are actively searching. One Vermont business is hoping to change that and is encouraging others to do the same during this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Police: Speeding car hits cow, leaves 1 dead in Sheldon
YCQM: Oct. 9, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” the results of a new political poll, commissioned by WCAX News. Plus, it’s a constitutionally guaranteed right to vote, but Election Day is challenging for Americans who struggle to read. We speak with experts and activists working to insure the “Right to Read.”
Driver dies after hitting cow at high speed on Vermont road
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died in the wreck. It happened on Route 105 Sunday around 10:50 p.m. near the Abbey Restaurant in Sheldon. Police say Jason St. Pierre, 48, of Enosburg, was speeding in a luxury...
Vermont business breaking barriers with disabled employees
United Airlines holds job fair at Burlington airport
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - United Airlines is holding a hiring event this week. People interested in working with the airline can attend a job fair this Thursday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Burlington International Airport. United said they looking to fill 25 ramp positions...
