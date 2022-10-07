Read full article on original website
Premeditated murder: Police ID 68-year-old Kansas victim
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 68-year-old Diana Bloom of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 11:30a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 BLK of NW Knox Avenue in Topeka for a medical emergency, according to Stanley. EMS...
Saturday murder victim identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
WIBW
RCPD opens investigation after $2.1K stolen from woman’s apartment
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. police have opened an investigation after around $2,100 was stolen from a woman’s apartment. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officials were called to a home in the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
WIBW
Pair arrested after crashing two vehicles, leading deputies on chase in Jackson Co.
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested in Jackson County after crashing two vehicles and leading deputies on a chase early Monday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a deputy tried to pull an SUV over near 134th and US-75 around 3 a.m. The driver refused to stop, beginning a chase. The sheriff’s office said the driver then took a gravel road near Mayetta and the deputy lost sight of the SUV.
KAKE TV
Kansas man stabs brother during argument over sandwich, sheriff's office says
PAOLA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas say an argument over a sandwich ended with one brother stabbing the other in the leg. Miami County deputies responded Saturday to the medical center in Paola for the report of a person stabbed. The incident between the two brother had happened at a home in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a 9-year-old victim of a fatal Turnpike accident that claimed the lives of two other children as well. A GoFundMe has been created for 9-year-old Laila Azari, a victim of the fatal accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, that killed her and two other children on the Kansas Turnpike.
Investigation leads to 1st degree murder charge in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka Police Department. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:40 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of […]
Riley County Arrest Report October 10
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KAREN DENISE QURESHI, 57, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. KEIRRA LASHA MCDONALD, 25, Manhattan,...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas man allegedly stabbed his brother after they argued over a sandwich: Officials
A rural Kansas man was injured Saturday after his brother allegedly stabbed him when they argued over a sandwich, according to the Miami County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a residence in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road in Paola, where they learned the brothers allegedly fought when one brother ate the other’s sandwich, said Undersheriff Matthew Kelly, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, in a news release.
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
WIBW
Traffic slows along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after Kia hits semi
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after a Kia drifted off the interstate and hit a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co.
WIBW
Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County. According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During...
WIBW
Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Motorcycle driver hospitalized after attempting to avoid K-10 collision
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence motorcycle driver is recovering in an Overland Park hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on K-10. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of the Renner exit ramp on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of an injury accident.
KMBC.com
Man, woman charged after 3 children died in Northland fire last year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman have been charged in connection with the deaths of three children who died in a fire last year in Kansas City's Northland. The Platte County Prosecutor's Office said David Hardy, 37, of Belton, was charged with felony child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home. He was arrested Oct. 7, and is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.
Fort Riley man hospitalized after motorcycle accident
RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 1p.m. Monday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Suzuki Haybusa driven by George Emil Turner, 23, Fort Riley, was northbound on McDowell Creek Road two miles north of Interstate 70. The driver failed to...
WIBW
Motorcycle accident closes down parts of 21st St. near Rice road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 8:05 pm on reports of a single motorcycle crash in the 3300 block of SE 21st. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene. As a result of the accident 21st St. was closed between SE...
Geary County Deputies respond to a pair of weekend accidents
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway and E. Lyons Creek Road for a single vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Cassandra Barlow, Junction City, was turning from south bound U.S. 77 onto east bound Lyons Creek Road when she lost control of her Saturn passenger vehicle and drove off the roadway into a tree. Both the driver and passengers were transported to Geary Community Hospital for minor injuries.
WIBW
1 wounded in early morning shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Central Topeka. TPD says officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1300 block of SW Polk. They found one person who’d been shot. The person’s injuries were not considered life threatening.
Sheriff recognized for saving life at Kansas state park
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – An Osage County Sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for his quick actions which helped save a person’s life. Deputy Richard Hamm was presented with a Life Saving Award by Sheriff Chris Wells on Monday for his actions on Aug. 20, 2022. The sheriff’s office received a report of a person who […]
JC Post
