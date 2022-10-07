ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Failed Santa Rosa dispensary robbery leads to arrest of Oakland man

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police arrested a man from Oakland on Saturday for allegedly robbing a marijuana dispensary and ramming the car of an employee who tried stopping him. Authorities are looking for another suspect who may have been involved. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Gunshots fired, firecrackers thrown at 2 Oakland sideshows

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are trying to figure out who fired several shots during a sideshow early Saturday morning. Officers were called to 42nd Avenue and Foothill Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. by neighbors who heard noise from the sideshow. After police arrived, another sideshow broke out five blocks...
OAKLAND, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Stolen Vehicles from South San Francisco

There are few things more frustrating than starting your day only to look outside and see your vehicle is missing. That is what happened to two of our neighbors who live in two different neighborhoods across town. Samantha, from Avalon Park, has reported their car was stolen from in front...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother still looking for answers in Oakland unsolved murder

OAKLAND, Calif. - A mother in San Jose is looking for answers after her only son was murdered in an Oakland neighborhood three months ago. Police say they’re investigating but haven’t made any arrests. Tina Harris says she’s been living a nightmare since her son was killed while...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain View police seek help finding man who groped woman at Walmart

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police in Mountain View are seeking the public's assistance identifying a man who repeatedly grabbed a woman inappropriately in a Walmart over the weekend.On Saturday, at around noon, Mountain View police dispatchers received a call about a woman who had been grabbed multiple times by an unknown man while she was shopping at the Walmart located on the 600 block of Showers Drive.Arriving officers spoke with the victim, who told them that while she and her family were looking at Halloween costumes, the man approached her and touched her inappropriately. The woman then went to a different...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Burglary suspects roam San Francisco's Marina District looking for victims

SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District resident John Carter first noticed his motorcycle went missing as he was leaving for work. So he took matters into his own hands, seeking out surveillance video from neighboring homes.The first sign of trouble appeared on a camera just after midnight last Wednesday, October 5. It showed someone wearing a motorcycle helmet riding an electric scooter on Divisadero across the street from his home. That person re-appears about 10 minutes later riding his stolen motorcycle. Shortly after that, an SUV pulls up and picks up the scooter, which was dumped after the first person hot-wired the motorcycle.Carter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland sees several sideshows overnight

OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Dump truck driver dies from possible medical emergency in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — The driver of dump truck died Monday morning from a possible medical emergency just off northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. A passerby called 911 at 10:16 a.m. to report a dump truck on the right-hand shoulder of the Alvarado Boulevard on-ramp to northbound Highway […]
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One dead, three injured in shooting near UC Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the UC campus and just outside student dorms. Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, shots rang out on Telegraph and Durant avenues. One student told KTVU the streets were busy because frat parties had just ended. Late-night diners...
BERKELEY, CA

