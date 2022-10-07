Read full article on original website
Berkeley shooting injures 3, leaves 1 dead
A shooting in Berkeley over the weekend led to several people getting injured and one person dying from their injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
KTVU FOX 2
Failed Santa Rosa dispensary robbery leads to arrest of Oakland man
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police arrested a man from Oakland on Saturday for allegedly robbing a marijuana dispensary and ramming the car of an employee who tried stopping him. Authorities are looking for another suspect who may have been involved. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a...
KTVU FOX 2
Gunshots fired, firecrackers thrown at 2 Oakland sideshows
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are trying to figure out who fired several shots during a sideshow early Saturday morning. Officers were called to 42nd Avenue and Foothill Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. by neighbors who heard noise from the sideshow. After police arrived, another sideshow broke out five blocks...
everythingsouthcity.com
Stolen Vehicles from South San Francisco
There are few things more frustrating than starting your day only to look outside and see your vehicle is missing. That is what happened to two of our neighbors who live in two different neighborhoods across town. Samantha, from Avalon Park, has reported their car was stolen from in front...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother still looking for answers in Oakland unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - A mother in San Jose is looking for answers after her only son was murdered in an Oakland neighborhood three months ago. Police say they’re investigating but haven’t made any arrests. Tina Harris says she’s been living a nightmare since her son was killed while...
'Thank God, it wasn't my time' | Oakland man says he may be victim of serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — An Oakland man said he may be another victim of the elusive potential serial killer that has shot six people in Stockton, killing five, and shooting and killing another man in Oakland last year. "I guess thank God, it wasn't my time," said the man who...
Mountain View police seek help finding man who groped woman at Walmart
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police in Mountain View are seeking the public's assistance identifying a man who repeatedly grabbed a woman inappropriately in a Walmart over the weekend.On Saturday, at around noon, Mountain View police dispatchers received a call about a woman who had been grabbed multiple times by an unknown man while she was shopping at the Walmart located on the 600 block of Showers Drive.Arriving officers spoke with the victim, who told them that while she and her family were looking at Halloween costumes, the man approached her and touched her inappropriately. The woman then went to a different...
Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
Video: Burglary suspects roam San Francisco's Marina District looking for victims
SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District resident John Carter first noticed his motorcycle went missing as he was leaving for work. So he took matters into his own hands, seeking out surveillance video from neighboring homes.The first sign of trouble appeared on a camera just after midnight last Wednesday, October 5. It showed someone wearing a motorcycle helmet riding an electric scooter on Divisadero across the street from his home. That person re-appears about 10 minutes later riding his stolen motorcycle. Shortly after that, an SUV pulls up and picks up the scooter, which was dumped after the first person hot-wired the motorcycle.Carter...
Police activity at Fremont station delays BART trains
OAKLAND -- BART said just after 6 p.m. Sunday there was a 20-minute delay in the Berryessa and Richmond direction due to police activity at the Fremont Station.
Police search for Oakland girl, 14, missing since Friday morning
Ingrid Fernandez, 14, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7.
KTVU FOX 2
Safety concerns at Stanford: University says worker dragged into basement and raped
Safety and security concerns are top of mind at Stanford University after a reported rape last week. Police say a woman working in her office was dragged into the basement and raped by a man Friday afternoon.
Oakland sees several sideshows overnight
OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
4 suspects arrested in connection to fight on BART, carjacking of elderly couple in East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a Sept. 28 carjacking of an elderly couple at the Antioch BART station, the BART Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police said the same suspects were involved in a fight Thursday on an Antioch-bound train at the Walnut Creek […]
Berkeley police arrest woman wanted for attempted kidnapping
The woman, 36, has not yet been identified as of Thursday, but has been charged with attempted kidnapping and three counts of annoying/molesting a child.
Dump truck driver dies from possible medical emergency in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — The driver of dump truck died Monday morning from a possible medical emergency just off northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. A passerby called 911 at 10:16 a.m. to report a dump truck on the right-hand shoulder of the Alvarado Boulevard on-ramp to northbound Highway […]
One dead, one injured in Oakland shooting
One person has died after a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
One dead, three injured in shooting near UC Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the UC campus and just outside student dorms. Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, shots rang out on Telegraph and Durant avenues. One student told KTVU the streets were busy because frat parties had just ended. Late-night diners...
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley man interrupts catalytic converter thieves by throwing objects, gets shot at
A Berkeley man says he's lucky he wasn't hurt when he interrupted an attempted catalytic converter theft. He threw rocks and a propane tank at the thieves, but they retaliated with gunfire. The suspects didn't get the goods, but they got away.
