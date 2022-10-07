ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police take one escapee into custody; searching for other 2 juveniles

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAQGQ_0iPu5o8q00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Green Oaks Detention Center in reference to three male juveniles escaping custody. According to officials, 15-year-old DeMarcus Haynes, 17-year-old Issavion Webb, and 16-year-old Dallas Wesley allegedly fled the facility in an unknown direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L33Ea_0iPu5o8q00

The juveniles are considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the three juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

Comments / 0

Related
westcentralsbest.com

Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft

BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana middle schooler accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Ouachita Middle School in regards to three juveniles who became ill and received medical care. According to deputies, they determined that all three juveniles consumed a homemade […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Red light violation leads to warrant, drug arrest

Ruston Police arrested a man on drug charges and arrest warrants after an officer observed the driver commit a traffic violation. Samuel Frost, Jr., 28, of Ruston was stopped Thursday for making an illegal turn on a red signal. During the stop, Frost said his license was suspended and warrants possibly existed for his arrest.
RUSTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Kard#Ktve#Law Enforcement#Monroe Police
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston man arrested of drug sales

A man wanted for alleged narcotics sales was found with more drugs when he was arrested early Wednesday morning. Lincoln Parish Deputy J. McHenry spotted Richard Russell “Rus” Hogan at a convenience store just after midnight Wednesday morning. McHenry knew Hogan was wanted on arrest warrants arising from an investigation by the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish deputies warning of drug laced candy after arrest of middle school student

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a middle school student accused of bringing homemade candy laced with several drugs to East Ouachita Middle School on October 6, 2022. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office determined all three students who had consumed this edible became ill. “It was a homemade rice crispy […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Monroe man found safe by deputies

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Justin Brown has been found safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, plus other offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jontae Turpin. According to police, Turpin is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, and Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts […]
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police release more information on fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run; suspect still on the run

UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The truck has […]
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested on GSU campus with drugs, weapon

Grambling State University police recovered a gun on campus Sunday, one of several found in the past month. A GSU officer stopped a 2017 Chrysler about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon after seeing the car run a stop sign and commit other traffic violations. The Chrysler, driven by Patrick D. McCoy,...
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Fire to temporarily close its station on Betin/Breard Street

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department announced the temporary closure of its Betin/Breard Street fire station. According to officials, work is currently being done on the HVAC units inside the station and a mechanical closet. The closure will last for approximately one week and normal operations should resume […]
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following. arrests: Robert Anderson, Jr., 47 years of age, Downsville, La. arrested on 8-2-22 for Simple Assault and Disturbing the Peace. Kacee Wyatt, 43 years of age, Downsville, La. arrested on 8-2-22 for Felony Theft. Destranie Stringfellow, 26 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 8-6-22 for FTA-2 Headlamps Required.
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Driver found passed out arrested

Ruston Police arrested a Dubach man after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his car in a convenience store parking lot. About 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to the Circle K at 1408 North Trenton regarding a welfare concern. The store clerk reported a man was passed out in a Ford Fusion and could not be awakened.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Miss Grambling State University to host Royal Etiquette Clinic

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Miss Grambling State University is hosting a royal etiquette clinic for girls in the community who are between ages four and 10. The event is scheduled for October 14, 2022, from 4 PM to 6:30 PM at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, La. The clinic will feature an […]
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair is drawing in a crowd during its final weekend at the Monroe Civic Center. The Ark-La-Miss Fair opened up to the community on Sept. 30, 2022. This is the first time the fair has returned since COVID-19. The last fair took place in 2019.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling PD searching for man wanted for Attempted-Murder and other Felony charges

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling Police Department announced Wednesday, September 29, they are looking for an Attempted-Murder suspect. According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, Quandavius “Spud” Stringfellow 28, of Ruston is wanted on numerous Felony warrants for the following: Attempted-First-Degree Murder Attempted […]
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy