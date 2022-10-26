ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe Police still searching for Green Oaks Detention Center escapee after capturing 2 other juveniles

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (10/26/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police has confirmed that DeMarcus Haynes has been taken into custody. According to officials, they are still searching for Issavaion Webb.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Webb, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Green Oaks Detention Center in reference to three male juveniles escaping custody. According to officials, 15-year-old DeMarcus Haynes, 17-year-old Issavion Webb, and 16-year-old Dallas Wesley allegedly fled the facility in an unknown direction.

The juveniles are considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the three juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

