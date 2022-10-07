ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: Good coffee, food, and shade

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - In Rayville, North of I-20 next to the Sonic, there’s a food truck parked in a lovely shaded spot where you will find T.J. Weed with his coffee and eats truck, HeBrews. “We’re trying to come up with some type of play on words because...
RAYVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair is drawing in a crowd during its final weekend at the Monroe Civic Center. The Ark-La-Miss Fair opened up to the community on Sept. 30, 2022. This is the first time the fair has returned since COVID-19. The last fair took place in 2019.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe family organizes community picnic, supporting son battling epilepsy

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe resident held a community picnic at Kiroli Park to raise funds to support his son, who’s battling epileptic seizures. Monies raised from the community picnic will help with purchasing an epilepsy service dog. The father of Lane Hodnett says epilepsy service dogs are expensive and cost between $15,000 - $30,000. The funds will help cover travel costs, dog training, and pet care.
KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Grant Edmondson and Tate Hamby

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe’s Grant Edmondson had two interceptions in the Rebels 54-0 victory over Pineville, including his first career pick six. OCS’s Tate Hamby recorded two touchdown receptions, an interception and a punt return touchdown in the Eagles 49-7 win against St. Frederick. The versatile playmakers are the newest Aaron’s Aces.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Community picnic supports West Monroe resident battling epileptic seizures

Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service. Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro. Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro. ULM falls to Coastal Carolina in Homecoming game. Updated: 24 hours ago. Warhawks lose close game to Chanticleers, 28-21. Tech vs utep. Updated:...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A group in Franklin Parish hosted its first Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro Saturday afternoon at Davis Park. Just Taking Action is a group comprising three foster care workers: Jennifer Goldman, Tonesha Hunter, and Adria’anna Anderson. For the past two years, Just Taking Action has...
WINNSBORO, LA
KNOE TV8

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association: Vets helping Vets

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) is a national organization with about 19,000 members that has chapters located throughout the United States, including one in Monroe. The CVMA is committed to ensuring that all veterans get the help they need. One member of the Monroe Chapter,...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where three students from East Ouachita Middle School went to the hospital after eating “homemade candy” made from cereal and marijuana. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the...
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft

BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM mourns loss of long-time faculty member, Dr. Derle Long

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe announced in an email that the director of their School of Visual and Performing Arts, Dr. Derle Long, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022. Dr. Long spent 22 years working at ULM and was one of the university’s first ‘road warriors’...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish deputies warning of drug laced candy after arrest of middle school student

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a middle school student accused of bringing homemade candy laced with several drugs to East Ouachita Middle School on October 6, 2022. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office determined all three students who had consumed this edible became ill. “It was a homemade rice crispy […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Tech gets back in the win column against UTEP

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bulldogs came out of the bye week without missing a step, beating UTEP 41-31 at the Joe. It was a must win for Tech as they avoid dropping their third straight game. Next week, the Bulldogs are on the road again to take on North Texas.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Cybersecurity Awareness: Here’s how you can protect private info

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The goal is to show people how to protect themselves from things like a cyber attack. A cyberattack is any kind of malicious activity that attempts to collect, disrupt or destroy information through unauthorized access to computer systems, according to IBM.
TECHNOLOGY

