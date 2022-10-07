Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: Good coffee, food, and shade
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - In Rayville, North of I-20 next to the Sonic, there’s a food truck parked in a lovely shaded spot where you will find T.J. Weed with his coffee and eats truck, HeBrews. “We’re trying to come up with some type of play on words because...
KNOE TV8
2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair is drawing in a crowd during its final weekend at the Monroe Civic Center. The Ark-La-Miss Fair opened up to the community on Sept. 30, 2022. This is the first time the fair has returned since COVID-19. The last fair took place in 2019.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe family organizes community picnic, supporting son battling epilepsy
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe resident held a community picnic at Kiroli Park to raise funds to support his son, who’s battling epileptic seizures. Monies raised from the community picnic will help with purchasing an epilepsy service dog. The father of Lane Hodnett says epilepsy service dogs are expensive and cost between $15,000 - $30,000. The funds will help cover travel costs, dog training, and pet care.
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Grant Edmondson and Tate Hamby
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe’s Grant Edmondson had two interceptions in the Rebels 54-0 victory over Pineville, including his first career pick six. OCS’s Tate Hamby recorded two touchdown receptions, an interception and a punt return touchdown in the Eagles 49-7 win against St. Frederick. The versatile playmakers are the newest Aaron’s Aces.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
Community picnic supports West Monroe resident battling epileptic seizures
Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service. Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro. Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro. ULM falls to Coastal Carolina in Homecoming game. Updated: 24 hours ago. Warhawks lose close game to Chanticleers, 28-21. Tech vs utep. Updated:...
KNOE TV8
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A group in Franklin Parish hosted its first Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro Saturday afternoon at Davis Park. Just Taking Action is a group comprising three foster care workers: Jennifer Goldman, Tonesha Hunter, and Adria’anna Anderson. For the past two years, Just Taking Action has...
KNOE TV8
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association: Vets helping Vets
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) is a national organization with about 19,000 members that has chapters located throughout the United States, including one in Monroe. The CVMA is committed to ensuring that all veterans get the help they need. One member of the Monroe Chapter,...
KNOE TV8
Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - A Sterlington church honored the Monroe Police Department Sunday morning during worship service. The Pentecostals of Sterlington invited the community to join them in honoring those men and women at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Town of Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez sat in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where three students from East Ouachita Middle School went to the hospital after eating “homemade candy” made from cereal and marijuana. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the...
KTBS
Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft
BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
KNOE TV8
ULM mourns loss of long-time faculty member, Dr. Derle Long
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe announced in an email that the director of their School of Visual and Performing Arts, Dr. Derle Long, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022. Dr. Long spent 22 years working at ULM and was one of the university’s first ‘road warriors’...
Ouachita Parish deputies warning of drug laced candy after arrest of middle school student
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a middle school student accused of bringing homemade candy laced with several drugs to East Ouachita Middle School on October 6, 2022. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office determined all three students who had consumed this edible became ill. “It was a homemade rice crispy […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Tech gets back in the win column against UTEP
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bulldogs came out of the bye week without missing a step, beating UTEP 41-31 at the Joe. It was a must win for Tech as they avoid dropping their third straight game. Next week, the Bulldogs are on the road again to take on North Texas.
KNOE TV8
Cybersecurity Awareness: Here’s how you can protect private info
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The goal is to show people how to protect themselves from things like a cyber attack. A cyberattack is any kind of malicious activity that attempts to collect, disrupt or destroy information through unauthorized access to computer systems, according to IBM.
Comments / 0