Postal Workers in the UK, Striking Over Pay and Working Conditions, Agree Crunch Talks With Royal Mail Bosses

French PM to requisition workers amid refineries strike
PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced a decision to requisition workers operating petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso and threatened to do the same for those of Total group, amid strikes that have led fuel pumps to run dry in the country. The drastic measure came as drivers waiting in long lines to fill up their cars and petrol stations closed while awaiting deliveries have become an increasingly familiar sight in France in recent days. Requisitions allow authorities to order some of the workers of the petrol depots hit by strikes to return to work. It was not immediately clear how the order would be applied. A similar measure was imposed in 2010 during strikes in French refineries. Speaking Tuesday at the National Assembly, Borne said about 30% of France’s petrol stations are experiencing temporary shortages with at least one or more type of fuel. She noted that strong differences between regions, Paris area and northern France being the most affected places — making life difficult for drivers.
Jamie Dimon Says UK Government Deserves Benefit of the Doubt After Sparking Market Turmoil
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss should be "given the benefit of the doubt" following a turbulent first month in office. "I think every government should be focusing on growth — I would love to hear that out their mouth every time a president or prime minister speaks," Dimon said.
Musk Says Beijing Doesn't Want Him to Sell Starlink in China
BEIJING — Elon Musk told the Financial Times the Chinese government doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China. "Musk says Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite communications system, in Ukraine to help the military circumvent Russia's cut-off of the internet," the newspaper said in its latest "Lunch with the FT" column published Friday.
Bank of England Strengthens Emergency Stimulus to Help Ease Market Turmoil
LONDON — The Bank of England on Monday announced further measures to ensure financial stability in the U.K., building on its intervention in the long-dated bond market. The Bank's Financial Stability Committee on Sep. 28 announced a two-week emergency purchase program for long-dated U.K. government bonds — known as "gilts" — to restore order to the markets and protect liability driven investment (LDI) funds from imminent collapse.
Bank of England Intervenes in Bond Markets Again, Warns of ‘Material Risk' to UK Financial Stability
LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying operation as it looks to restore order to the country's chaotic bond market. The central bank said it will widen its purchases of U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — to include index-linked gilts from Oct. 11 until Oct. 14. Index-linked gilts are bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.
Canada's Exports to Countries in Mega Trade Deal Grew in ‘Tremendously Difficult' Times: Minister
Growth in Canada's exports to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific has outpaced that of its exports elsewhere, according to Mary Ng, the country's minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development. Over the weekend, ministers and senior officials from all member countries met...
Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2%; China Markets Lower After Golden Week Holiday
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses. The Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 3.17%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39% on its...
Chinese Chip Stocks Tumble After U.S. Calls for New Curbs on High-End Tech
Sweeping new U.S. rules mean companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China, the U.S. announced Friday. Notably, the changes also mean foreign companies will need a license if they use American tools to produce specific high-end...
Air Fryers, Blankets and Warm Clothes: Brits Stock Up Ahead of Tough Winter
Retail sales rose in September, but this was due to higher prices, and sales volumes fell. Consumers avoided expensive purchases like computers and furniture but bought warm clothes and energy-saving appliances such as air fryers. Businesses face a catalogue of challenges, including retaining price-sensitive customers while their input costs rise,...
People Are Sharing Tips For Making Money And Saving Money, And I'm Writing These Down
I didn't know this at all, but apparently you can rent out stuff like garden tools and sewing machines from your local library.
