ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

GM and Ford Shares Fall After UBS Downgrades on Expectations for Weakening Demand

DETROIT — Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Ford's stock was down by more than 8% during intraday trading before closing at $11.37 per share, a decline of 6.9%. GM was off by as much as 7.5% before closing at $32.29 per share, down by 4%.
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

Big Decline in Warehouse Shipments Is Latest Sign of the Consumer Pullback

Warehouse prices on the East Coast continue to move up as trade continues to be diverted away from West Coast ports. But overall demand is down, with WarehouseQuote reporting a 33% decline in outbound orders year over year. Savannah continues to have the most vessels at anchor among East Coast...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Polestar#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Swedish#Chinese#Geely
NBC Los Angeles

Mobile Bank N26's Losses Widen After Ramping Up Spending on Fraud Controls

N26's net revenue increased 67% in 2021 to 120.3 million euros as the bank benefited from growth in subscriptions, stronger customer engagement and higher interest rates. However, the company continued to lose money that year, with its net loss climbing 14% to 172.4 million euros. Berlin-based N26 has been refocusing...
MARKETS
NBC Los Angeles

China Rushes to Control New Covid Cases Across the Country

BEIJING — New Covid cases are spiking across mainland China, prompting many local authorities to tighten controls on movement. About 4.8% of China's gross domestic product was negatively affected by Covid controls as of Monday, according to a model from Nomura. That's up from 4.3% a week ago. Three...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Los Angeles

Chinese Chip Stocks Tumble After U.S. Calls for New Curbs on High-End Tech

Sweeping new U.S. rules mean companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China, the U.S. announced Friday. Notably, the changes also mean foreign companies will need a license if they use American tools to produce specific high-end...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
NBC Los Angeles

Bank of England Strengthens Emergency Stimulus to Help Ease Market Turmoil

LONDON — The Bank of England on Monday announced further measures to ensure financial stability in the U.K., building on its intervention in the long-dated bond market. The Bank's Financial Stability Committee on Sep. 28 announced a two-week emergency purchase program for long-dated U.K. government bonds — known as "gilts" — to restore order to the markets and protect liability driven investment (LDI) funds from imminent collapse.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ford Motor, General Motors — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

Canada's Exports to Countries in Mega Trade Deal Grew in ‘Tremendously Difficult' Times: Minister

Growth in Canada's exports to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific has outpaced that of its exports elsewhere, according to Mary Ng, the country's minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development. Over the weekend, ministers and senior officials from all member countries met...
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

Air Fryers, Blankets and Warm Clothes: Brits Stock Up Ahead of Tough Winter

Retail sales rose in September, but this was due to higher prices, and sales volumes fell. Consumers avoided expensive purchases like computers and furniture but bought warm clothes and energy-saving appliances such as air fryers. Businesses face a catalogue of challenges, including retaining price-sensitive customers while their input costs rise,...
RETAIL
NBC Los Angeles

Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data

Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics....
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

Musk Says Beijing Doesn't Want Him to Sell Starlink in China

BEIJING — Elon Musk told the Financial Times the Chinese government doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China. "Musk says Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite communications system, in Ukraine to help the military circumvent Russia's cut-off of the internet," the newspaper said in its latest "Lunch with the FT" column published Friday.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Course of Commodity Funds Amid Global Uncertainty

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
MARKETS
NBC Los Angeles

Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2%; China Markets Lower After Golden Week Holiday

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses. The Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 3.17%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39% on its...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy