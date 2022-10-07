Read full article on original website
GM Is Launching a New Business to Connect Homes and Businesses With EV Chargers, Energy Storage
GM is starting a new business unit to offer electricity storage and management for homes and businesses. The new unit, called GM Energy, will provide battery packs, EV chargers, and software to help customers optimize charging and ride out electric grid disruptions. General Motors on Tuesday said that it is...
Delta Invests in Electric Air Taxi Startup Joby, Plans Last-Mile Airport Service
Delta will also have an exclusive five-year partnership with Joby operating electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs, as part of the Delta network. Delta CEO Ed Bastian envisions moving passengers to and from airports quicker and with less hassle. Delta Air Lines, which has watched competitors map future...
GM and Ford Shares Fall After UBS Downgrades on Expectations for Weakening Demand
DETROIT — Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Ford's stock was down by more than 8% during intraday trading before closing at $11.37 per share, a decline of 6.9%. GM was off by as much as 7.5% before closing at $32.29 per share, down by 4%.
Big Decline in Warehouse Shipments Is Latest Sign of the Consumer Pullback
Warehouse prices on the East Coast continue to move up as trade continues to be diverted away from West Coast ports. But overall demand is down, with WarehouseQuote reporting a 33% decline in outbound orders year over year. Savannah continues to have the most vessels at anchor among East Coast...
Mobile Bank N26's Losses Widen After Ramping Up Spending on Fraud Controls
N26's net revenue increased 67% in 2021 to 120.3 million euros as the bank benefited from growth in subscriptions, stronger customer engagement and higher interest rates. However, the company continued to lose money that year, with its net loss climbing 14% to 172.4 million euros. Berlin-based N26 has been refocusing...
U.S. Should Pump More Oil to Avert War-Level Energy Crisis, Says JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC Monday that the U.S. should forge ahead in pumping more oil and gas to help alleviate the global energy crisis. Likening the situation to a national security risk of war-level proportions, Dimon said Western allies should support the U.S. in shoring up supply.
China Rushes to Control New Covid Cases Across the Country
BEIJING — New Covid cases are spiking across mainland China, prompting many local authorities to tighten controls on movement. About 4.8% of China's gross domestic product was negatively affected by Covid controls as of Monday, according to a model from Nomura. That's up from 4.3% a week ago. Three...
Chinese Chip Stocks Tumble After U.S. Calls for New Curbs on High-End Tech
Sweeping new U.S. rules mean companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China, the U.S. announced Friday. Notably, the changes also mean foreign companies will need a license if they use American tools to produce specific high-end...
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks as the Market Grows Increasingly Uncertain
Using a market downcycle to accumulate shares of companies with strong fundamentals and prospects can lead to good returns when the market goes up. To that end, keeping an eye on which stocks analysts are recommending can be a good practice. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top...
Bank of England Strengthens Emergency Stimulus to Help Ease Market Turmoil
LONDON — The Bank of England on Monday announced further measures to ensure financial stability in the U.K., building on its intervention in the long-dated bond market. The Bank's Financial Stability Committee on Sep. 28 announced a two-week emergency purchase program for long-dated U.K. government bonds — known as "gilts" — to restore order to the markets and protect liability driven investment (LDI) funds from imminent collapse.
HP, Lenovo and Dell See PC Shipments Continue to Decline in Q3, While Apple Bucks the Trend
Global personal computer shipments declined 15% year-over-year in the third quarter, according to IDC. Lenovo, HP, and Dell declined saw year-over-year shipments fall by 16%, 28% and 21% respectively. Apple was the only manufacturer to see third quarter PC shipments rise by 40%, IDC found. The personal computing market saw...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ford Motor, General Motors — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
Canada's Exports to Countries in Mega Trade Deal Grew in ‘Tremendously Difficult' Times: Minister
Growth in Canada's exports to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific has outpaced that of its exports elsewhere, according to Mary Ng, the country's minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development. Over the weekend, ministers and senior officials from all member countries met...
Air Fryers, Blankets and Warm Clothes: Brits Stock Up Ahead of Tough Winter
Retail sales rose in September, but this was due to higher prices, and sales volumes fell. Consumers avoided expensive purchases like computers and furniture but bought warm clothes and energy-saving appliances such as air fryers. Businesses face a catalogue of challenges, including retaining price-sensitive customers while their input costs rise,...
Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data
Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics....
Musk Says Beijing Doesn't Want Him to Sell Starlink in China
BEIJING — Elon Musk told the Financial Times the Chinese government doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China. "Musk says Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite communications system, in Ukraine to help the military circumvent Russia's cut-off of the internet," the newspaper said in its latest "Lunch with the FT" column published Friday.
Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Course of Commodity Funds Amid Global Uncertainty
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Blue-Chip Bargains With Fat and Dependable Dividends
With the ongoing inflation burden and a continued rise in interest rates, the market could be poised for another big move lower. These seven blue-chip stocks are offering solid entry points and have outstanding and dependable dividends.
More Investors Are Betting on India. But Not All of It Is Worth the Hype, According to Analysts
India has become the go-to destination for many investors — and that's partly because it's doing better than many of its peers in a time of economic volatility, economists and analysts say. But research also shows India has a long way to go toward building infrastructure and enacting reforms...
Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2%; China Markets Lower After Golden Week Holiday
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses. The Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 3.17%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39% on its...
