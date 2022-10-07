Read full article on original website
Premeditated murder: Police ID 68-year-old Kansas victim
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 68-year-old Diana Bloom of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 11:30a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 BLK of NW Knox Avenue in Topeka for a medical emergency, according to Stanley. EMS...
WIBW
RCPD opens investigation after $2.1K stolen from woman’s apartment
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. police have opened an investigation after around $2,100 was stolen from a woman’s apartment. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officials were called to a home in the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
WIBW
Two arrested in Aggieville after officers witness attempted brawl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Aggieville, neither of legal age, were arrested after officers witnessed them attempt to fight and found they had been consuming alcohol. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers witnessed a fight break out between two men in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville.
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after ditching bag allegedly containing marijuana, gun
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen has been sent to a juvenile facility after a bag he threw as running from police allegedly contained marijuana and a firearm. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Marc Oliver, 17, of Manhattan, was arrested around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, on a criminal warrant for use of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Police: Kansas man accused of intentional, premeditated murder
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 11:30a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 BLK of NW Knox Avenue in Topeka for a medical emergency, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. EMS transported one individual to a local area...
Kansas couple accused of burglary, using stolen credit card
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man and woman for alleged burglary and theft. On August 24, police investigated a theft of a financial card from a residence in the 400 block Mound in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just after 6p.m. Sunday, police arrested...
Kansas City man charged in fatal card game killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal card game shooting James P. Robertson, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jordan Huff, 23, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police were dispatched to the 3900 block...
Sheriff: Kan. man stabbed brother in fight over sandwich
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. On Saturday, sheriff's deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola after report of a stabbing, according to a media release. Deputies learned two brothers had been involved in an altercation at a rural home in the 32000 Block of Lone Star Road.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a 9-year-old victim of a fatal Turnpike accident that claimed the lives of two other children as well. A GoFundMe has been created for 9-year-old Laila Azari, a victim of the fatal accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, that killed her and two other children on the Kansas Turnpike.
Investigation leads to 1st degree murder charge in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka Police Department. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:40 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of […]
WIBW
Motorcycle driver taken to Manhattan hospital after ejected from bike
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was taken to a Manhattan hospital after he was ejected from the bike during an accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of McDowell Creek Rd. - about 2 miles north of I-70 - with reports of an injury accident.
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
Riley County Arrest Report October 10
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KAREN DENISE QURESHI, 57, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. KEIRRA LASHA MCDONALD, 25, Manhattan,...
Man wanted on nationwide warrant gave Kan. deputy fake name
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a traffic stop arrest. Just after 11:30p.m. Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the scope of the stop, it was believed the driver was providing false information about his identity.
WIBW
No injuries reported after vehicle bursts into flames in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Luckily, no one was injured after a pickup truck caught fire in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department confirmed that crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on Gage Blvd. near the I-470 exit. TPD said crews...
WIBW
Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Motorcycle accident closes down parts of 21st St. near Rice road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 8:05 pm on reports of a single motorcycle crash in the 3300 block of SE 21st. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene. As a result of the accident 21st St. was closed between SE...
WIBW
1 wounded in early morning shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Central Topeka. TPD says officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1300 block of SW Polk. They found one person who’d been shot. The person’s injuries were not considered life threatening.
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
Geary County Deputies respond to a pair of weekend accidents
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway and E. Lyons Creek Road for a single vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Cassandra Barlow, Junction City, was turning from south bound U.S. 77 onto east bound Lyons Creek Road when she lost control of her Saturn passenger vehicle and drove off the roadway into a tree. Both the driver and passengers were transported to Geary Community Hospital for minor injuries.
