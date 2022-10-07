Postal Workers in the UK, Striking Over Pay and Working Conditions, Agree Crunch Talks With Royal Mail Bosses

Read full article on original website
Related
European Markets Lower as Global Growth Concerns Persist
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday as concerns persisted over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.75% by mid-afternoon, with the majority of sectors and all major...
People Are Sharing Tips For Making Money And Saving Money, And I'm Writing These Down
I didn't know this at all, but apparently you can rent out stuff like garden tools and sewing machines from your local library.
Air Fryers, Blankets and Warm Clothes: Brits Stock Up Ahead of Tough Winter
Retail sales rose in September, but this was due to higher prices, and sales volumes fell. Consumers avoided expensive purchases like computers and furniture but bought warm clothes and energy-saving appliances such as air fryers. Businesses face a catalogue of challenges, including retaining price-sensitive customers while their input costs rise,...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0