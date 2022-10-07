Read full article on original website
Related
GM Is Launching a New Business to Connect Homes and Businesses With EV Chargers, Energy Storage
GM is starting a new business unit to offer electricity storage and management for homes and businesses. The new unit, called GM Energy, will provide battery packs, EV chargers, and software to help customers optimize charging and ride out electric grid disruptions. General Motors on Tuesday said that it is...
NBC Chicago
Lyft Exec Was Wrong About Driverless Vehicles — But He Still Believes in Their Potential
Lyft's president, John Zimmer, previously said a majority of the company's rides would be in self-driving vehicles by 2021. Zimmer still believes his company can help bring about revolutionary change to transportation — just on a different timeline than he'd first envisioned. Lyft this year started offering self-driving vehicles...
CARS・
Auto Giant Stellantis Looks to Australian Materials, Including Nickel, for Its EVs
According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales are on course to hit an all-time high this year. The sector's expansion and other factors are creating pressure points when it comes to the supply of the batteries crucial for EVs. Stellantis' electric vehicle plans put it in competition with...
Delta Invests in Electric Air Taxi Startup Joby, Plans Last-Mile Airport Service
Delta will also have an exclusive five-year partnership with Joby operating electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs, as part of the Delta network. Delta CEO Ed Bastian envisions moving passengers to and from airports quicker and with less hassle. Delta Air Lines, which has watched competitors map future...
IN THIS ARTICLE
China Rushes to Control New Covid Cases Across the Country
BEIJING — New Covid cases are spiking across mainland China, prompting many local authorities to tighten controls on movement. About 4.8% of China's gross domestic product was negatively affected by Covid controls as of Monday, according to a model from Nomura. That's up from 4.3% a week ago. Three...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Gets Regulatory Approval in Singapore
U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase received a key regulatory license in Singapore as it ramps up expansion overseas, the company said on Tuesday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, granted Coinbase an in-principle approval to provide regulated digital token products and services in the island state. Coinbase's...
Stock Futures Fall After the Nasdaq Composite Closes at a 2-Year Low
U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday after the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest in two years during the regular session. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded lower by 227 points, or 0.8%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.9% each. Stocks closed lower Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling...
American Airlines Raises Revenue Forecast After Strong Summer Travel Season
American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came in better than it previously expected. The brighter forecast points to higher fares making up for a jump in expenses. American is set to report quarterly results on Oct. 20. American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Air Fryers, Blankets and Warm Clothes: Brits Stock Up Ahead of Tough Winter
Retail sales rose in September, but this was due to higher prices, and sales volumes fell. Consumers avoided expensive purchases like computers and furniture but bought warm clothes and energy-saving appliances such as air fryers. Businesses face a catalogue of challenges, including retaining price-sensitive customers while their input costs rise,...
Bond Yields Higher Following Market Slumps, Job Data
The retreat from U.S. bonds appears to be picking up pace as the Fed increases the pace at which it plans to sell treasuries from its balance sheet. U.K. bonds are also seeing a dramatic slump as the Bank of England's emergency move to purchase more gilts failed to calm markets.
Airlines Are Adding More Flights in Asia. Here's How That May Affect Airfares
Many flights that were canceled during the pandemic are returning to the skies this month. Last week, Singapore Airlines and Scoot announced they're adding dozens of flights to cities across Asia. Citing strong demand and relaxed border restrictions, both airlines announced more flights between Singapore and Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
Taiwan Stocks Down More Than 4% in Mixed Asia Trade as TSMC Plunges 8%
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday, while Taiwan's benchmark index dropped more than 4% on its return to trade after a holiday, as investors weighed the impact of new U.S. rules on chipmaker TSMC. Japan and South Korea's markets also...
IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast for Next Year, Warns ‘the Worst Is Yet to Come'
The International Monetary Fund predicts global growth will slow to 2.7% in 2023. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession," the report reads. Its GDP estimate for this year remained steady at 3.2%, which was down from the 6% seen in...
European Markets Lower as Global Growth Concerns Persist
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday as concerns persisted over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.75% by mid-afternoon, with the majority of sectors and all major...
More Investors Are Betting on India. But Not All of It Is Worth the Hype, According to Analysts
India has become the go-to destination for many investors — and that's partly because it's doing better than many of its peers in a time of economic volatility, economists and analysts say. But research also shows India has a long way to go toward building infrastructure and enacting reforms...
NBC Chicago
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock markets started October with a bang, but have now posted four straight losing sessions. The tech-laden Nasdaq on Monday closed at its lowest level in two years, and it looks like Tuesday morning will bring more declines. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, days before his bank reports quarterly earnings, told CNBC that he thinks the S&P 500 could fall another 20% depending on how the Federal Reserve continues to handle its battle against decades-high inflation. Investors are looking forward to reams of economic data this week, including inflation reports Wednesday and Thursday, as well as earnings reports from several big companies, including Delta Air Lines and Citigroup. Read live market updates here.
NBC Chicago
All You Need to Know About the Nord Stream Gas Leaks — and Why Europe Suspects ‘Gross Sabotage'
Two subsea pipelines connecting Russia to Germany are at the center of international intrigue after a series of blasts caused what might be the single largest release of methane in history. Many in Europe suspect the incident was the result of an attack, particularly as it occurred during a bitter...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0