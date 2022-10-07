ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

Musk's Proposal for China-Taiwan Relations Gets Slammed: Our Freedom Is ‘Not for Sale'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recommended Taiwan become "a special administrative zone" of China with an arrangement that could potentially be more "lenient" than Hong Kong. Taiwanese politicians, which have previously rejected the idea of "one country, two systems" like Hong Kong, hit back at Musk's suggestion. Musk's recommendation was, however,...
NBC New York

Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2%; China Markets Lower After Golden Week Holiday

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses. The Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 3.17%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39% on its...
NBC New York

Bond Yields Higher Following Market Slumps, Job Data

The retreat from U.S. bonds appears to be picking up pace as the Fed increases the pace at which it plans to sell treasuries from its balance sheet. U.K. bonds are also seeing a dramatic slump as the Bank of England's emergency move to purchase more gilts failed to calm markets.
NBC New York

Chinese Chip Stocks Tumble After U.S. Calls for New Curbs on High-End Tech

Sweeping new U.S. rules mean companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China, the U.S. announced Friday. Notably, the changes also mean foreign companies will need a license if they use American tools to produce specific high-end...
NBC New York

Bank of England Intervenes in Bond Markets Again, Warns of ‘Material Risk' to UK Financial Stability

LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying operation as it looks to restore order to the country's chaotic bond market. The central bank said it will widen its purchases of U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — to include index-linked gilts from Oct. 11 until Oct. 14. Index-linked gilts are bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.
NBC New York

Musk Says Beijing Doesn't Want Him to Sell Starlink in China

BEIJING — Elon Musk told the Financial Times the Chinese government doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China. "Musk says Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite communications system, in Ukraine to help the military circumvent Russia's cut-off of the internet," the newspaper said in its latest "Lunch with the FT" column published Friday.
NBC New York

Air Raid Sirens Sound Out Across Ukraine, Warning of More Russian Strikes; Kyiv Vows to Make Battlefield ‘More Painful' for Moscow

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Air raid sirens are sounding out across multiple regions in Ukraine again on Tuesday with the emergency services warning of the likelihood of more Russian strikes, a day after a series of Russian attacks left at least 19 people dead and over a hundred injured.
NBC New York

China's Top Leaders Are Set for a Reshuffle. Here Are the Names to Watch

BEIJING — China is poised to reshuffle the top officials surrounding President Xi Jinping at a highly anticipated congress meeting this month. The ruling Communist Party of China is expected to kick off its 20th National Congress — held once every five years — on Oct. 16.
NBC New York

China Rushes to Control New Covid Cases Across the Country

BEIJING — New Covid cases are spiking across mainland China, prompting many local authorities to tighten controls on movement. About 4.8% of China's gross domestic product was negatively affected by Covid controls as of Monday, according to a model from Nomura. That's up from 4.3% a week ago. Three...
NBC New York

Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
NBC New York

Multiple Missile Strikes in Central Kyiv and Other Cities; Putin Claims Responsibility, Vows ‘Harsh Response' to ‘Terrorist Acts'

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Multiple missiles hit the center of Ukraine's capital Kyiv Monday, with reports of at least 10 dead and 60 injured, according to the city's emergency services. Several other cities in the country's south and west were also hit by Russian missile strikes. The full number of casualties is not yet clear.
NBC New York

Mobile Bank N26's Losses Widen After Ramping Up Spending on Fraud Controls

N26's net revenue increased 67% in 2021 to 120.3 million euros as the bank benefited from growth in subscriptions, stronger customer engagement and higher interest rates. However, the company continued to lose money that year, with its net loss climbing 14% to 172.4 million euros. Berlin-based N26 has been refocusing...
