Cars

NBC New York

How GM Plans to Convince Consumers to Make the Switch to Electric Vehicles

GM is "all-in" on electric vehicles and is bringing out EVs across styles and brands, from the Hummer to the Cadillac Lyriq and an all-electric Silverado. Demand is already high at the luxury end of the car market for limited production, with the Hummer recently closing to new reservations. As...
NBC New York

Rivian Shares Slumped After the Company Announced a Big Recall

Rivian late Friday said it is recalling more than 12,000 vehicles for a potential steering defect. The issue involves a fastener that may not have been tightened properly at the factory. The specifics of Rivian's recall have investors concerned. Shares of Rivian Automotive fell sharply on Monday after the electric...
NBC New York

Mobile Bank N26's Losses Widen After Ramping Up Spending on Fraud Controls

N26's net revenue increased 67% in 2021 to 120.3 million euros as the bank benefited from growth in subscriptions, stronger customer engagement and higher interest rates. However, the company continued to lose money that year, with its net loss climbing 14% to 172.4 million euros. Berlin-based N26 has been refocusing...
NBC New York

Chinese Chip Stocks Tumble After U.S. Calls for New Curbs on High-End Tech

Sweeping new U.S. rules mean companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China, the U.S. announced Friday. Notably, the changes also mean foreign companies will need a license if they use American tools to produce specific high-end...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC New York

China Rushes to Control New Covid Cases Across the Country

BEIJING — New Covid cases are spiking across mainland China, prompting many local authorities to tighten controls on movement. About 4.8% of China's gross domestic product was negatively affected by Covid controls as of Monday, according to a model from Nomura. That's up from 4.3% a week ago. Three...
NBC New York

Musk's Proposal for China-Taiwan Relations Gets Slammed: Our Freedom Is ‘Not for Sale'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recommended Taiwan become "a special administrative zone" of China with an arrangement that could potentially be more "lenient" than Hong Kong. Taiwanese politicians, which have previously rejected the idea of "one country, two systems" like Hong Kong, hit back at Musk's suggestion. Musk's recommendation was, however,...
NBC New York

European Markets Set to Continue Sell-Off, Tracking Global Negativity

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set for another fall on Monday morning, tracking negative global sentiment as investors bet that last week's U.S. jobs data will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive path of interest rate hikes. U.S. stock futures were lower in...
NBC New York

Bank of England Intervenes in Bond Markets Again, Warns of ‘Material Risk' to UK Financial Stability

LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying operation as it looks to restore order to the country's chaotic bond market. The central bank said it will widen its purchases of U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — to include index-linked gilts from Oct. 11 until Oct. 14. Index-linked gilts are bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.
NBC New York

Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data

Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics....
NBC New York

Musk Says Beijing Doesn't Want Him to Sell Starlink in China

BEIJING — Elon Musk told the Financial Times the Chinese government doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China. "Musk says Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite communications system, in Ukraine to help the military circumvent Russia's cut-off of the internet," the newspaper said in its latest "Lunch with the FT" column published Friday.
NBC New York

Bond Yields Higher Following Market Slumps, Job Data

The retreat from U.S. bonds appears to be picking up pace as the Fed increases the pace at which it plans to sell treasuries from its balance sheet. U.K. bonds are also seeing a dramatic slump as the Bank of England's emergency move to purchase more gilts failed to calm markets.
NBC New York

Airlines Are Adding More Flights in Asia. Here's How That May Affect Airfares

Many flights that were canceled during the pandemic are returning to the skies this month. Last week, Singapore Airlines and Scoot announced they're adding dozens of flights to cities across Asia. Citing strong demand and relaxed border restrictions, both airlines announced more flights between Singapore and Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
NBC New York

Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2%; China Markets Lower After Golden Week Holiday

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses. The Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 3.17%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39% on its...
