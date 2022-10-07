Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
How GM Plans to Convince Consumers to Make the Switch to Electric Vehicles
GM is "all-in" on electric vehicles and is bringing out EVs across styles and brands, from the Hummer to the Cadillac Lyriq and an all-electric Silverado. Demand is already high at the luxury end of the car market for limited production, with the Hummer recently closing to new reservations. As...
CARS・
NBC New York
GM Is Launching a New Business to Connect Homes and Businesses With EV Chargers, Energy Storage
GM is starting a new business unit to offer electricity storage and management for homes and businesses. The new unit, called GM Energy, will provide battery packs, EV chargers, and software to help customers optimize charging and ride out electric grid disruptions. General Motors on Tuesday said that it is...
NBC New York
Rivian Shares Slumped After the Company Announced a Big Recall
Rivian late Friday said it is recalling more than 12,000 vehicles for a potential steering defect. The issue involves a fastener that may not have been tightened properly at the factory. The specifics of Rivian's recall have investors concerned. Shares of Rivian Automotive fell sharply on Monday after the electric...
NBC New York
Auto Giant Stellantis Looks to Australian Materials, Including Nickel, for Its EVs
According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales are on course to hit an all-time high this year. The sector's expansion and other factors are creating pressure points when it comes to the supply of the batteries crucial for EVs. Stellantis' electric vehicle plans put it in competition with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
Delta Invests in Electric Air Taxi Startup Joby, Plans Last-Mile Airport Service
Delta will also have an exclusive five-year partnership with Joby operating electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs, as part of the Delta network. Delta CEO Ed Bastian envisions moving passengers to and from airports quicker and with less hassle. Delta Air Lines, which has watched competitors map future...
NBC New York
Mobile Bank N26's Losses Widen After Ramping Up Spending on Fraud Controls
N26's net revenue increased 67% in 2021 to 120.3 million euros as the bank benefited from growth in subscriptions, stronger customer engagement and higher interest rates. However, the company continued to lose money that year, with its net loss climbing 14% to 172.4 million euros. Berlin-based N26 has been refocusing...
NBC New York
Chinese Chip Stocks Tumble After U.S. Calls for New Curbs on High-End Tech
Sweeping new U.S. rules mean companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China, the U.S. announced Friday. Notably, the changes also mean foreign companies will need a license if they use American tools to produce specific high-end...
NBC New York
‘This Is Serious': JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Warns U.S. Likely to Tip Into Recession in 6 to 9 Months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
China Rushes to Control New Covid Cases Across the Country
BEIJING — New Covid cases are spiking across mainland China, prompting many local authorities to tighten controls on movement. About 4.8% of China's gross domestic product was negatively affected by Covid controls as of Monday, according to a model from Nomura. That's up from 4.3% a week ago. Three...
NBC New York
Musk's Proposal for China-Taiwan Relations Gets Slammed: Our Freedom Is ‘Not for Sale'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recommended Taiwan become "a special administrative zone" of China with an arrangement that could potentially be more "lenient" than Hong Kong. Taiwanese politicians, which have previously rejected the idea of "one country, two systems" like Hong Kong, hit back at Musk's suggestion. Musk's recommendation was, however,...
NBC New York
European Markets Set to Continue Sell-Off, Tracking Global Negativity
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set for another fall on Monday morning, tracking negative global sentiment as investors bet that last week's U.S. jobs data will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive path of interest rate hikes. U.S. stock futures were lower in...
NBC New York
Bank of England Intervenes in Bond Markets Again, Warns of ‘Material Risk' to UK Financial Stability
LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying operation as it looks to restore order to the country's chaotic bond market. The central bank said it will widen its purchases of U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — to include index-linked gilts from Oct. 11 until Oct. 14. Index-linked gilts are bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.
NBC New York
Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data
Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics....
NBC New York
Musk Says Beijing Doesn't Want Him to Sell Starlink in China
BEIJING — Elon Musk told the Financial Times the Chinese government doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China. "Musk says Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite communications system, in Ukraine to help the military circumvent Russia's cut-off of the internet," the newspaper said in its latest "Lunch with the FT" column published Friday.
NBC New York
Bond Yields Higher Following Market Slumps, Job Data
The retreat from U.S. bonds appears to be picking up pace as the Fed increases the pace at which it plans to sell treasuries from its balance sheet. U.K. bonds are also seeing a dramatic slump as the Bank of England's emergency move to purchase more gilts failed to calm markets.
NBC New York
Airlines Are Adding More Flights in Asia. Here's How That May Affect Airfares
Many flights that were canceled during the pandemic are returning to the skies this month. Last week, Singapore Airlines and Scoot announced they're adding dozens of flights to cities across Asia. Citing strong demand and relaxed border restrictions, both airlines announced more flights between Singapore and Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
NBC New York
Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2%; China Markets Lower After Golden Week Holiday
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses. The Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 3.17%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39% on its...
NBC New York
The Software Used in Bitcoin Mining Is Getting Its First Big Makeover in More Than a Decade — Here's What's Changing
Rather than directly accessing the bitcoin protocol, the vast majority of miners today work through an intermediary protocol called Stratum. On Tuesday, a coalition of developers is releasing Stratum V2 under an open-source license for the industry to test. Software used in bitcoin mining just got its first upgrade since...
NBC New York
All You Need to Know About the Nord Stream Gas Leaks — and Why Europe Suspects ‘Gross Sabotage'
Two subsea pipelines connecting Russia to Germany are at the center of international intrigue after a series of blasts caused what might be the single largest release of methane in history. Many in Europe suspect the incident was the result of an attack, particularly as it occurred during a bitter...
Comments / 0