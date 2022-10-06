ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hypebeast.com

'Spawn' Reboot Starring Jamie Foxx Taps 'Joker' and 'Captain America 4' Screenwriters

According to reports, the Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx has tapped the Joker and Captain America 4 screenwriters. Originally announced five years ago, news of the new adaptation of Todd McFarlane‘s iconic comic book series has been relatively quiet, though the recent announcement could mean production could soon start.
msn.com

Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel

Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
Vibe

Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot

Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
Tyla

Velma depicted as lesbian in new Scooby-Doo movie

The Scooby-Doo team have finally confirmed that the brain behind Mystery Inc, Velma Dinkley, is a lesbian. Long-time fans of the Mystery gang were overjoyed when clips from the new Scooby-Doo film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo confirmed what they had suspected for years. One clip from the film, which saw...
Parade

Internet Reacts to 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer

The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie just dropped, and fans are already voicing their opinions on social media. Attendees of New York Comic-Con received a unique first look into the film that transforms Mario from a Nintendo video game character to a talking animated movie star. The film...
Hot 104.7

Does Taylor Swift’s Character Die in ‘Amsterdam’?

Taylor Swift is headed to the big screen — a place she knows all too well. Swift is featured in the newly released trailer for David O. Russell’s murder mystery movie, Amsterdam. In one fleeting moment from the trailer, it looks like the pop star bites the dust after getting pushed into traffic. But who does she play in the movie? And does her character really die?
GamesRadar

The Mario movie trailer is here and fans have decided Bowser's the main character

The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has finally arrived, and the verdict from fans is nearly universal: Jack Black's Bowser is cooler than Chris Pratt's Mario. That should be little surprise, since Jack Black is cooler than Chris Pratt and Bowser is cooler than Mario, and combining those two factors has had obvious results. The trailer has a big focus on King Koopa, too, opening with him terrorizing a penguin kingdom and easily burning down the icy gates to their castle.
Hot 104.7

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Opening Credits: What’s That Song?

Hocus Pocus 2 debuted on Disney+ on Sept. 30 and it immediately cast a spell on fans all across the world. Aside from the general nostalgia for the original 1993 film, many viewers took an interest in the sequel's soundtrack — in particular the song that plays right after the opening of the film sequence, when the movie flashes forward to present day.
Polygon

The Super Mario Bros. Movie gets the games’ pathetic penguins just right

Nintendo debuted a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie as part of a Nintendo Direct on Thursday. In it, we get to to finally hear what Chris Pratt’s Mario voice sounds like, but the trailer also had a cameo from a relatively unknown set of characters. At the beginning, it shows Bowser and his Koopa army going up against a kingdom of penguins. The birds put up a good fight by flinging snowballs, but it’s no match for Bowser’s flames. The inclusion of the penguins comes as a surprise, mainly because they aren’t the most central Mario characters in previous games. However, they are a regular fixture in the franchise, so we decided to explain what the deal is with the penguins.
Variety

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Starts Shooting at Renamed Disney Studios Australia

20th Century Studios’ fantasy action film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” has begun production in Sydney, New South Wales, at the iconic Fox Studios Australia, which have been newly renamed Disney Studios Australia. The franchise film is pitched as a new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Under the direction of Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) it will star Owen Teague (“It”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Peter Macon (“The Orville”), Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) and Kevin Durand (“The Strain”). The screenplay is...
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter Account Fires Shots at The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has fired some shots at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. Video game movies are becoming more and more prevalent now because Hollywood has started to finally crack the code. While they're not all the way there quite yet, they are far better than they were 20 years ago and many of them are financially successful too. However, it took a lot of criticism for that to happen. Earlier this week, Nintendo and Universal began to market The Super Mario Bros. Movie and while it looks good, fans had a few critiques. One of the more comical criticisms of the film is that Mario appears to have no butt, causing fans to ridicule the character's look. However, one other voice chimed in.
Hot 104.7

The Oldest Movies on Netflix in Every Genre

Netflix has only existed since 1997, and until 2015 they never produced or released their own titles. Before that, they were in the business of sending DVDs to customers through the mail. Later, they began licensing pre-existing films and shows from other companies to stream on their website. That goes...
Hot 104.7

Classic Video Game ‘Oregon Trail’ Will Become a Movie Musical

Who says video game movies never live up to the hype? It’s not a hard rule. Will Speck and Josh Gordon are stepping up to the plate to adapt The Oregon Trail. Somehow, it seems like video game adaptations are treated as sacred. You have to really care about the source material, otherwise, rabid fans aren’t going to be happy. The Oregon Trail does hold a special place in the hearts of many kids of the ’80s and ’90s. But it’s a weird game overall.
ComicBook

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Adds Locke & Key Star as Villain

Production on the next chapter in the Planet of the Apes franchise, 2024's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, is set to begin soon and fresh off the news of one piece of casting for the film another has just dropped. Deadline brings word that character actor Kevin Durand, best known for appearing in Swamp Thing, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Netflix's Locke & Key, has joined the cast, According to the trade, while not confirmed, sources reveal that Durand's part will be another ape in the cast and will "likely to be the villain" of the sequel.
