Android Central

Pixel 7 shipping thread - let's keep them all together - please

Got my shipped notification this morning. Mine is coming UPS! Tracking number not yet registering with UPS. Probably a little later today when it actually gets scanned onto a truck. Eagerly looking forward to real life end user reviews of the modem, heat, and battery. I already know the cameras will be more than enough for me.
Android Central

Wifi modem issues

I have lately been having issues with my phone where it shows its connected to my WiFi but it acts like it's not. I can't open links and my Speedtest app doesn't find networks to connect to. I restart the phone and all is good. This happened this morning when I woke up and the notification bar showed a strong connection but I got the spinning wheel of doom rather than things loading. This has been a regular thing for the past few weeks. Anyone else have this problem?
Android Central

HD Voice or Advanced Calling or VoLTE setting missing?

I've restarted the phone a dozen times. It doesn't change the menu options. It's a Verizon branded phone. BTW, the Android Central app is broken. You can start a new thread, but it won't let you reply to one. You can touch the field where your reply goes, but it will not let you type anything. The Chrome web interface on my phone is also broken for AC- there is no login option anywhere. The only way I was able to reply here is through the Tapatalk app. What is going on with AC?
Android Central

Samsung S10 Very Odd Fast Wireless Charging Behaviour

So I have a few dual port (USB-A and USB-C) chargers (some are 20W, some are 45W, and some are 65W), a few charging plates/mats (all supporting 7.5/10/15W, all USB-C) and a few different A-C and C-C cables and I see the following behaviour in all of them:. Connect A-C...
Android Central

US Pre-orders thread

I also thought that by now - 4 days after ordering - that we would see some tracking numbers going out by now! If they are going to arrive by Thursday, or Friday, as the web site states then I would think that they need to ship today the 10th!
Android Central

Note 9 Contact List

Oh, I was afraid you'd say that. LOL. I had to force feed my 9 updates for about a year due to some software glitch before it finally got settled down and started doing it right. Well Samsung's latest response sounds like the standard ending hoping that I'll forget all about it evidently.
Android Central

Samsung will let you control smart home devices via SmartThings or Google Home

Samsung and Google have announced an expanded alliance on smart home ecosystems. The new partnership allows Galaxy device owners to onboard Matter-compatible devices to both the SmartThings and Google Home ecosystems. The multi-admin feature for smart home devices will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Samsung and Google have...
Android Central

Get the best-looking Galaxy Watch for $130 off for Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has the beloved rotating bezel that the Galaxy Watch 5 abandoned, and it's still worth buying. The Galaxy Watch 5 isn't on sale for Prime Day, but the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is. You might hesitate to buy a "last-gen" smartwatch, but our #3 best Android smartwatch today has the same chipset, RAM, storage, and One UI Watch 4.5 software as the newer watches, plus an exclusive perk: its physically rotating, stainless steel bezel that lets you quickly and accurately whiz through Tiles and notifications. The newer watches abandoned this for a digital touch bezel that mostly works but isn't as responsive or nearly as stylish.
Android Central

Signal will stop supporting SMS texts on Android devices for security

Signal will soon no longer support SMS messages. While the change will happen soon, Signal says this shift is done to ensure its users’ messages always remain private and secure when sent to others. Users should begin seeing notifications from Signal about it no longer supporting SMS and how...
Android Central

Facebook error "you're temporary offline"

Several apps daily do not load their data even I'm wifi and/or data connected. No private DNS has been set-up in my S22U Exynos, it's disabled. Also 5G is disabled, but even when 5G is enabled I get the same problems. Today again it happens in Facebook, wifi connected but...
