Pixel 7 shipping thread - let's keep them all together - please
Got my shipped notification this morning. Mine is coming UPS! Tracking number not yet registering with UPS. Probably a little later today when it actually gets scanned onto a truck. Eagerly looking forward to real life end user reviews of the modem, heat, and battery. I already know the cameras will be more than enough for me.
Get lower pings and better speeds, even on wireless, with this AX11000 ROG router deal
The ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 router isn't the fastest router you can get anymore, but it's not far off. With two 5GHz bands each running at an incredible 4804Mbps, this is an excellent router for those looking to get everything out of their gigabit internet connection.
Wifi modem issues
I have lately been having issues with my phone where it shows its connected to my WiFi but it acts like it's not. I can't open links and my Speedtest app doesn't find networks to connect to. I restart the phone and all is good. This happened this morning when I woke up and the notification bar showed a strong connection but I got the spinning wheel of doom rather than things loading. This has been a regular thing for the past few weeks. Anyone else have this problem?
The Archer AX90 tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router is under $200 for Prime Day
Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 routers are usually pretty expensive, but you can dip under that $200 barrier today.
Step aside, Amazon: this Walmart sale has tech deals that'll save you hundreds
In a direct challenge to the competition, Walmart is slashing prices on loads of products from all over their site.
HD Voice or Advanced Calling or VoLTE setting missing?
I've restarted the phone a dozen times. It doesn't change the menu options. It's a Verizon branded phone. BTW, the Android Central app is broken. You can start a new thread, but it won't let you reply to one. You can touch the field where your reply goes, but it will not let you type anything. The Chrome web interface on my phone is also broken for AC- there is no login option anywhere. The only way I was able to reply here is through the Tapatalk app. What is going on with AC?
Samsung S10 Very Odd Fast Wireless Charging Behaviour
So I have a few dual port (USB-A and USB-C) chargers (some are 20W, some are 45W, and some are 65W), a few charging plates/mats (all supporting 7.5/10/15W, all USB-C) and a few different A-C and C-C cables and I see the following behaviour in all of them:. Connect A-C...
US Pre-orders thread
I also thought that by now - 4 days after ordering - that we would see some tracking numbers going out by now! If they are going to arrive by Thursday, or Friday, as the web site states then I would think that they need to ship today the 10th!
Meta Quest Pro vs. Quest 2: Should you upgrade?
The Quest Pro is a significant upgrade over the Quest 2 by almost any benchmark. But that doesn't mean every "pro" Quest gamer should buy one. It's targeting a different demographic.
Pixel 6 Pro for $283 off? Sure, why not, Prime Day
The Google Pixel 6 Pro is on sale for the lowest price yet thanks to the imminent release of the Pixel 7.
Note 9 Contact List
Oh, I was afraid you'd say that. LOL. I had to force feed my 9 updates for about a year due to some software glitch before it finally got settled down and started doing it right. Well Samsung's latest response sounds like the standard ending hoping that I'll forget all about it evidently.
Save $175 on the premium ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 on Prime Day
It's powerful, easy to use, sleek, and sexy. It's also 35% off for Prime Day 2022.
This Quest 2 Prime Day accessory deal will upgrade your Beat Saber skills
These versatile attachments for the Quest 2's controllers will have you swinging like a pro in Beat Saber, golf games, and many more.
Samsung will let you control smart home devices via SmartThings or Google Home
Samsung and Google have announced an expanded alliance on smart home ecosystems. The new partnership allows Galaxy device owners to onboard Matter-compatible devices to both the SmartThings and Google Home ecosystems. The multi-admin feature for smart home devices will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Samsung and Google have...
Motorola Razr 2022 rumored to launch in Europe soon at a hefty price
With a hefty price and a couple of dollars more than the Galaxy Z Flip 4, would you consider the new Razr a smart buy?
Save big on this tough ASUS Chromebook for a limited time
You get the robust ASUS Chromebook C203XA with military-grade durability on sale with this Prime Day deal.
Get the best-looking Galaxy Watch for $130 off for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has the beloved rotating bezel that the Galaxy Watch 5 abandoned, and it's still worth buying. The Galaxy Watch 5 isn't on sale for Prime Day, but the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is. You might hesitate to buy a "last-gen" smartwatch, but our #3 best Android smartwatch today has the same chipset, RAM, storage, and One UI Watch 4.5 software as the newer watches, plus an exclusive perk: its physically rotating, stainless steel bezel that lets you quickly and accurately whiz through Tiles and notifications. The newer watches abandoned this for a digital touch bezel that mostly works but isn't as responsive or nearly as stylish.
Signal will stop supporting SMS texts on Android devices for security
Signal will soon no longer support SMS messages. While the change will happen soon, Signal says this shift is done to ensure its users’ messages always remain private and secure when sent to others. Users should begin seeing notifications from Signal about it no longer supporting SMS and how...
Facebook error "you're temporary offline"
Several apps daily do not load their data even I'm wifi and/or data connected. No private DNS has been set-up in my S22U Exynos, it's disabled. Also 5G is disabled, but even when 5G is enabled I get the same problems. Today again it happens in Facebook, wifi connected but...
The Pixel 7 Pro is the popular choice, according to our readers
We asked our readers if they plan to buy either of Google's new Pixel 7 smartphones. One device was the clear winner between the two.
