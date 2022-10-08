ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

wglc.net

Wedding Ring Found in Hurricane Ian Ruble

Woman in Fort Myers lost her engagement ring outside her house and spent two days looking for it. Then Hurricane Ian hit, so she gave up hope. But her husband was cleaning up after the storm last week, and found it in a pile of sticks.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian damages Smyrna Cafe week after opening in downtown Naples

A new local restaurant that was forced to close a week after it opened in downtown Naples is back in business after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. Smyrna Cafe initially opened Sept. 20, a week before Ian entered the Gulf. The Turkish-Mediterranean bakery and eatery weathered the storm well compared...
NAPLES, FL
bcccurrent.com

Rally The Troops; Help The Sunshine State

On Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 100 to 150 mph. Hurricane Ian has devastated the southwestern shore area of Florida, from Tampa Bay all the way south to Marco Island with Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Naples being the hardest hit. It is estimated that the damage is close to $47 billion.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Dogs, cats rescued from Hurricane Ian transported from Naples to Kalamazoo

Dogs and cats displaced due to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona are being transported to Chicago and Kalamazoo, thanks to the nonprofit Wings of Rescue. Wings of Rescue is a nonprofit organization that works to fly shelter animals out of areas where natural disasters have occurred. In partnership with PetSmart...
NAPLES, FL
wild941.com

Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead

The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Babcock Ranch: Solar-powered "hurricane-proof" town takes direct hit from Hurricane Ian, never loses electricity

While hard-hit Fort Myers, Florida, continues its recovery from Hurricane Ian, some hope can be found 12 miles to the northeast at the planned community of Babcock Ranch. That's where Syd Kitson and his partners built an environmentally friendly, fully sustainable town that they hoped would be hurricane proof. Kitson, an eco-conscious developer and former pro football player, rode out the hurricane at Babcock Ranch. Unbelievably, none of the 5,000 people there lost power during the storm.
FORT MYERS, FL
