Read full article on original website
Related
Apple TV+ Walks Away From Oprah Winfrey Partnership, Refusing To Renew Contract After “Disappointing” Performance: Report
Things are getting complicated between Oprah Winfrey and Apple, as their multi-year partnership is coming to an end; their relationship will continue on a “project-by-project basis,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Matt Belloni over at Puck News was the first to report the split in his twice-weekly “What I’m Hearing” column, and as he put it, “the writing’s been on the wall for this one.”
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 30)
It’s another bumper weekend for streaming services, with the Ana de Armas-led Netflix thriller, Blonde, fronting the pack of new arrivals alongside a long-awaited sequel to Disney’s classic fantasy comedy, Hocus Pocus. Subscribers to Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max can get in on the act,...
AdWeek
Why You’re About to Pay More for Hulu
Next Monday, Hulu will be hiking its rates. As first announced in August, the price increase means subscribers will be paying $7.99 per month with ads and $14.99 per month without ads. There won’t be any pricing changes for the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. When...
daystech.org
Accidental call hang up with iPhone’s side button: Here’s how to disable
Step 2 – Now, scroll down and faucet on Accessibility. Step 3 – Look for ‘Physical and Motor’ right here after which faucet on Touch. Step 4 – Here, toggle on the change subsequent to Prevent Lock to End Call. If you by accident press the aspect button throughout a name, this settings will ensure that it doesn’t dangle up the decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
daystech.org
Google looking to stem flow of users from Android to iOS: claim
With the Pixel 7 and seven Pro smartphones, considered one of Google’s most important goals seems to be stemming the move of customers from Android to iOS, a know-how analyst with the corporate Counterpoint Research claims. In a blog post, Maurice Klaehne supplied figures to indicate that within the...
Is ‘Amsterdam’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
A doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer walk into an Amsterdam train station. This isn’t the set-up for a joke, this is the premise of the new Christian Bale movie, Amsterdam, which opens in theaters this weekend. Loosely based on the true story of a 1933 plot to overthrow U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and install a dictator, Amsterdam stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington as the three prime suspects in a murder of a US Senator in the 1930s. But the star power doesn’t end there—the Amsterdam cast also includes Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike...
CNET
Hulu Review: Steady Stream of New and Classic TV for a Low Price
Update, Oct. 10, 2022: Hulu is raising prices for its standalone subscription and the Disney Bundle. Starting on Dec 8, the Disney Bundle will have four price tiers, starting at $10 for a plan that includes the ad-supported versions of Disney Plus and Hulu but excludes ESPN Plus. See Disney's press release for additional bundle details. The remainder of this review reflects the new $8 price for Hulu standalone subscriptions, which goes into effect on Oct. 10.
daystech.org
Meta Quest 2 gets exclusive VR series ‘Scream Park’ from entertainment studio BlackBox TV • TechCrunch
Meta Quest TV is the VR dwelling for VR headsets Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2. Users want a Meta Quest 2 machine to view “Scream Park.” In August, Meta hiked the price of Quest 2 from $299.99 to $399.99 due to excessive manufacturing prices. Each episode will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
daystech.org
Spotify Scales Back Podcast Staff, Canceled 11 Original Podcasts
Spotify has been placing a ton of effort into the podcast business, and this is the reason it’s a serious platform for it. While issues appeared to be going up for the streaming service, that may not be the case. According to TechCrunch, Spotify canceled 11 of its podcasts and laid off employees.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time Free Online
Best sites to watch Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time - Last updated on Oct 08, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time on this page.
Benzinga
Samsung Aims To Salvage Smart TV Growth Via Third-Party Collaborations
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF collaborated with international ODM (Original Development Manufacturing) companies like Atmaca, HKC, and Tempo. The collaboration will enable non-Samsung smart TV models to make their Tizen OS debut. New TVs from Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera, and other brands will be available in Australia, Italy, New Zealand,...
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ Debuts at No. 1, ‘Rings of Power’ Still Edges out ‘House of the Dragon’
“Cobra Kai” had an explosive debut on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings, racking up 1.7 billion minutes viewed between its Netflix premiere on Sept. 9 and the end of the viewing window on Sept. 11. It’s a significant feat not only because of the series’ ample bump past the one billion mark, but because it achieved that number in what ultimately became a historic week streaming. Nielsen’s Sept. 5-11 viewing window marked the first time four different streaming platforms have crossed 1 billion minutes viewed. In second place was the streaming debut of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which was watched for 1.5...
Netflix expects 40 million new viewers by 2023 with its new subscription plan
Netflix is aiming for high numbers while also attempting to provide an affordable option.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Of Whales, the Moon, and Men Free Online
Cast: Léopold Tremblay Alexis Tremblay Abel Harvey Louis Harvey Joachim Harvey. At the instigation of the filmmakers, the young men of the Ile-aux-Coudres in the middle of the St-Lawrence River try as a memorial to their ancestors to revive the fishing of the belugas interrupted in 1924. Is Of...
Amazon released a big Fall Prime Day preview: Crazy deals coming next week
Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale is now less than one week away. We already told you everything you need to know about Prime Day 2. We also showed you the best Prime Early Access Sale deals you can already shop. Now, Amazon has released an extensive preview of the Fall Prime Day event that everyone is excited about.
‘Cobra Kai’ tops streaming ratings
“Cobra Kai” was the most-watched streamed program in the weekly streaming ratings figures released by Nielsen Thursday, coinciding with the first three days its 10-episode fifth season was available on Netflix. Viewers spent 1.737 billion minutes watching the 50 episodes of the sequel to the 1984 film “The Karate...
protocol.com
Inside Amazon’s free video strategy
Amazon’s streaming efforts have long been all about Prime Video. So the company caught pundits by surprise when, in early 2019, it launched a stand-alone ad-supported streaming service called IMDb Freedive, with Techcrunch calling the move “a bit odd.”. Nearly four years and two rebrandings later, Amazon’s ad-supported...
daystech.org
‘Your electricity will be disconnected…’: Scammers try to lure unsuspecting victims
Many customers have been receiving messages on WhatsApp and by way of SMS from unknown numbers which declare that the person’s electrical energy, phone or different connections shall be disconnected until they contact a sure quantity. “I received the first SMS on September 30 and then a second message on October 2. My mother also received a similar message. We have a very high electricity bill so I thought that maybe it is right,” Soumya Sengupta, a 38-year-old Kolkata-based businessman informed indianexpress.com.
Comments / 0