Electric bike rider, 86, dies in SUV hit-and-run in the early hours of the morning
An elderly man has died after being struck in a hit-and-run while riding an electric bicycle in Perth. The 86-year-old was riding along the the Mitchell Freeway at Kingsley, in the city's north, at about 4.50am on Sunday when he collided with an SUV near the Hepburn Avenue exit. The...
News On 6
Stunt Rider Breaks World Record For Longest No-Hands Motorcycle Wheelie
A Lithuanian stunt rider broke a Guinness World Record for the longest no-hands wheelie performed on a motorcycle. He was able to hold the wheelie for 1,902 feet and passed the previous record by just over 50 feet. He said if his record gets beaten by someone else, he will...
CARS・
Dad of 2 Dies in Crash After GPS Directs Him Off the Edge of Bridge That Was Washed Away in 2013
"One wrong turn, and now he's gone," Phil Paxson's widow Alicia said of her late husband accidentally driving over a bridge that was ruined nearly a decade ago A North Carolina father died just after his daughter's ninth birthday party, when his GPS guided him to a bridge that was destroyed in 2013. On Sept. 30, Phil Paxson was heading home after his daughter's celebration in Hickory, North Carolina, on a "dark and rainy night," his mother-in-law Linda McPhoee Koeing shared on Facebook on Oct. 3. "He was following his GPS which...
Pinkbike.com
Bike Check: Hans Rey's Custom 35th Anniversary GT eForce AMP+
This year not only marks GT's 50th birthday but also 35 years that Hans Rey has been riding for GT. This is perhaps even more of an achievement. It's hard to think of another rider who has been as synonymous with another brand for as long as Hans has been with GT. To celebrate this the team at GT decided to surprise Hans with a fully custom version of their eForce AMP+. The bike has some pretty nice touches from Hans' sponsors to celebrate this achievement.
Pinkbike.com
Video: French Born Slopestyle Rider Loic Esteve Shreds His Favourite Lunch Spot
When your lunch ride is this good it can't be bad? French born slopestyle rider Loic Esteve shreds his favourite lunch spot on board his Octane One Brrap and includes a side saddle, a whole bag of tricks and his sick style.
Pinkbike.com
BikeStow Announces Stance Bike Stand
Fed up with your average bike stand being too loose for some bikes and too tight for others? We were, so our co-founder / son George developed the BikeStow Stance. This is our new low-profile bike stand which combines striking adaptability with striking looks. Dramatic in shape but subtle in size, the Stance beautifully compliments whichever prized bike you choose to pair it with. Brilliant for storing bikes in your shed or garage, and even more so in your living room or bedroom...
I’m cycling to Iceland: it’s a killer to ride but an easy country to love
After a night at sea on the ferry from the Faroe Islands, a jagged, stormy Iceland appears. With much of Europe in a heatwave, it’s a shock to see snow on the skyline. The ferry noses up a long fjord, docking at the small east-coast town of Seyðisfjörður.
Pinkbike.com
'No Ordinary Life' Podcast - EP. FOUR "Rampage, Ranches & Rattlesnakes" with Kyle Strait
Few people in the mountain biking world are unfamiliar with the name Kyle Strait. The Californian athlete has spent nearly all of his life on two wheels, and has become a household name in the mountain bike scene. Whether it be due to his exploits, year after year at Rampage, his edits from New World Disorder, the more recent Strait Acres event set up by himself and Rachel Strait, or anything else on his CV, there’s no doubt that he’s made a huge impact on the sport.
