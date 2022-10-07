Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Ellis Dean Rider, 84, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Ellis Dean Rider of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Ellis Rider died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Karen Fay Bland, 70, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old Karen Fay Bland of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Karen Bland died Saturday at Good Samaritan Society.
KTLO
Georgia Bardwell, 84, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Georgia Bardwell of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Georgia Bardwell died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
James Rodney Whitesell, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)
James Rodney Whitesell, 83, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away at home on September 27, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1939 in Bealeton, Virginia, to Nadine F. Whitesell and Rodney G. Whitesell. He attended Cedar Lee High School in Bealeton. He served in the United States Army for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Wendell “Cornell” Benkendorfer, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Wendell “Cornell” Benkendorfer of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services.Wendell “Cornell” Benkendorfer died Friday at Good Samaritan Society.
KTLO
Monday volleyball schedule includes MH junior high teams hosting Douglas MacArthur
Monday’s volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home’s three junior high teams on the home floor to welcome in Douglas MacArthur from Jonesboro. The seventh grade match begins at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman matches. In other junior high volleyball, Harrison hosts Van Buren. On the high...
KTLO
Monday football schedule includes MH JV team at Harrison
Monday’s football schedule includes Mountain Home’s junior varsity team on the road for an outing with Harrison. Kickoff at F.S. Garrison Stadium is scheduled for 5:30. Elsewhere, Mountain View will hold a seventh grade eight-man jamboree.
KTLO
George Thomas Rahe III, 52, Gassville (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 52-year-old George Thomas Rahe III of Gassville are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. George Rahe died Saturday at Baxter Health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
KTLO
MHHS suffers loss at Little Rock Christian
The Mountain Home High School football team had another tough road trip on Friday. The Bombers went to Warrior Field and suffered a 45-13 loss to Little Rock Christian, the fifth-ranked team in Class 5A by the Arkansas Sports Media. The Warriors scored the first two touchdowns, one in each...
KTLO
Stanley Gwendell Lee, 80, Gassville (Roller)
Stanley Gwendell Lee, 80, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on July 24, 1942 in Midway, Arkansas to the late Johnny Leman Lee and Avol Marie Rhyne Lee. Stanley had a love for cars and trucks and spent his early...
KTLO
Monday schedule includes Norfork’s Red-White Games
Basketball and cross country are included on the local schedule. Norfork is giving its fans a chance to preview the upcoming basketball season. The Red-White Games will be held at the Bobby D. Hulse Gymnasium. Mammoth Spring’s junior boys will compete in a preseason jamboree at Tuckerman. The Junior Bears...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
“Fire won’t wait plan your escape” for the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
The 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week starts October 10-14 and the theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”. Mountain Home Fire Marshal, Shawn Lofton, joined KTLO, Classic Hits and the Boot News to talk about the importance of fire prevention week. Listen:. Shawn Lofton, MHFD Fire...
KTLO
State tennis tournaments begin Monday
Several area high school tennis athletes will be in action Monday as state tournaments begin in Arkansas. Mountain Home and Harrison will be represented in the Class 5A State Tournament at Hot Springs. Two Lady Bombers will be on the girls’ singles bracket. Macie Heide meets Olivia Jablonski of Sheridan,...
KTLO
Midway juvenile injured after running into road, getting struck by vehicle
A Midway juvenile was injured after running into the roadway and being struck by a vehicle late Sunday afternoon. The seven-year-old female was transported to Baxter Health with what were termed suspected minor injuries. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Trenton...
KTLO
Norfork Lake crappie sampling indicates excellent survival rates
According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the most recent angler surveys on Bull Shoals, Greers Ferry, and Norfork Lakes indicate crappie are the second most targeted species by anglers in these reservoirs. Recently sample nets were placed in the reservoirs and collected and allowed the commission to monitor and evaluate the changes in their abundance, growth, and condition over time. In addition, the data collected helped them assess whether the harvest regulations are adequate for these fisheries.
KTLO
Mammoth Spring man arrested for aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer
A Mammoth Spring man is charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer and fleeing after authorities received a complaint of a reckless driver.Fifty-one-year-old Douglas Latham was observed to be traveling at high rates of speed in his Ford truck traveling north on U.S. Highway 63. At one point he reached 100 miles per hour. Law enforcement attempted to pull Latham over, but he ignored them and began to flee. They were able to stop him at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Long Run Road.
KTLO
Izard County man charged with burglary of heirloom jewelry
An Izard County man is facing burglary, theft and criminal trespassing charges after being observed on security camera footage entering a locked residence. According to the probable cause affidavit 42-year-old Brian Lynn Latore of Mount Pleasant, had entered the master bedroom and had stolen several valuable heirloom rings from a jewelry box. After reviewing the security camera footage, the victim was immediately able to identify the suspect as Latore.
KTLO
Baxter County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for K-9 unit
Wednesday, the Twin Lakes Community Foundation presented the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office with the first distribution of the Mark A. Bergan Memorial Endowment that is dedicated to assist in the funding of a K-9 unit with the department. Currently, Baxter County does not have a K-9 unit. The endowment...
KTLO
AR Highway Commission asks for injunction against junkyard in Fulton County
The Arkansas State Highway Commission has petitioned for a mandatory injunction against owners of a junkyard along State Highway 9 in Fulton County. State Highway 9 is subject to the Arkansas Highway Beautification Act of 1965, which requires states to provide enforcement of billboard and junkyard control measures or risk the loss of federal funding.
Comments / 0