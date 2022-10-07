HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced troopers seized more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and over 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2022. The PSP also collected 698 pounds of...

