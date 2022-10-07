Read full article on original website
Related
A Texas teacher faces termination after a video showed her telling students to use the term 'minor attracted persons' instead of pedophiles. A student said the 18-second clip was taken out of context.
In the video, the teacher is heard saying, "We're going to call them, MAPs. Minor Attracted Persons. So don't judge people just because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old."
12tomatoes.com
Flight Attendant Shares “Gross” Things To Avoid On A Plane
Tommy Cimato is an Arizona flight attendant who is here to let us know more about the things that we should not be doing on an airplane. The list of do’s and don’ts that he is providing is a must-see, especially if you are someone who is traveling on a regular basis. For starters, he is here to warn people about the dangers of walking around barefoot in the cabin.
msn.com
Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed
A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
KIDS・
Teen worker quits mid-shift after coworker bullies her and makes fun of her boots: 'How can you fire me for quitting?
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When you're a teenager, getting your first job can be a big deal. It's a chance to learn responsibility, earn some spending money, and maybe even get a taste of the real world. But it can also be tough, especially if you have to deal with bullies at work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Father sends warning on tracking device after someone put AirTag in son’s back pocket
Jay Schroeder’s sons both play at Baseball USA. They’ve been going for nearly four years, and he says they love it. “We would send the kids off to concession stands and say, ‘Hey, go get a snack,’ and it was always kind of a feeling of freedom when we’re inside the gates.”
Two Teens Fall Out of Third-Story School Window During Snapchat-Fueled Fight Over Girl
A brawl between two students in Ohio could have been deadly after the teens fell through a third-story window and hit the ground. The incident took place at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School in St. Bernard, Ohio. Luckily, the two students walked away with non-life threatening injuries. The school district...
TikToker Challenges School Dress Code — and Students Are Stunned by Administrator's Response
Nothing makes my skin crawl more than hearing educators insinuate that they may be looking at female students' bodies in an inappropriate manner. One female student recently confronted her school administrators about the strict dress code policy, and it turns out that these policies might be in place to keep everyone in the building on their best behavior.
Woman Rants in Viral TikTok About Man Who Pretended to Be Asleep to Steal Her Airplane Seat
Airplanes are not for making friends, they're for making enemies. Sometimes it's a screaming baby and other times it's that person in front of you who just had to recline their seat just a little too far back. You can't trust anyone. While someone may look all nice and friendly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen Backed for Refusing to Give Stepbrother Her Late Mom's Ring to Propose
A teenager has been backed for deciding to keep her late mom's ring, despite it being "promised" to her stepbrother. In a viral post shared on Reddit, u/ AITA_colh88 has received 7,000 upvotes after the 19-year-old woman wrote that her mom passed away three years ago and she is her only biological child.
Manager refuses to allow female teen employee to go home sick
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Being sick is never fun. You feel awful, you can't focus on anything, and all you really want to do is crawl into bed and sleep for the next week. Unfortunately, sometimes being sick is unavoidable. And when it happens at work, you rarely want to tough it out and stay until the end of your shift. But what if you're working a low-wage job and your boss won't let you go home sick? That's exactly what happened to me.
The truth behind leaving babies to ‘cry it out’
Sleep training is something every parent has discussed when their baby struggles to get some shut eye. Now, the truth behind the controversial 'cry it out' method has been revealed, with sleep researchers revealing whether or not it actually works. Leaving a baby to 'cry it out' – or sleep...
Business Insider
My dad used a quirky supermarket game to teach me to shop wisely, and to this day his lessons save me over $1,000 a year on food
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. While my mom was in the...
Teen Reminding Stepmom She's Not Her Dead Daughter Cheered: 'Very Creepy'
"Megan is being inappropriate and needs therapy. You shouldn't have to deal with that," one user said.
Your teen is supposed to argue with you. How you handle it will help them long after they’ve left home
In the aftermath of an(other) argument with your teen, you may feel defeated, demoralized, and wondering how your relationship will weather the storm of adolescence. Even if you’re used to butting heads with your kid from their younger years, friction with a teen just hits differently. In fact, some research shows that the number of conflicts you have with your kids actually goes down as they enter their teen years, but the intensity goes up.
KIDS・
Tell us: have you taken a ‘grey gap year’ in later life?
Increasing numbers of people aged 60 and over are deciding to take extended breaks. While some are relentlessly ticking off bucket list items, others are simply using the time to relax and get away from the stresses of everyday life. It has even become known as the ‘grey gap year’ or the ‘grownup gap year’.
ABC 4
Having friends and how they can be the keys to fulfilling your life
Life and business coach, Andrea Wilde, teaches her clients about the 4 pillars of wealth – health wealth, relationship wealth, time wealth, and financial wealth. Today she challenged viewers to think about each friend being a key to fulfilling different aspects of your life. For example, certain friends fulfill the funny part, or we have our “therapy friend.” Both are important and you sometimes need to focus more on one rather than the other if you need that key right now. The idea of friends being keys makes it easier for significant others because suddenly not all the duties are on them. These keys can keep you find balance in your relationships. To find more tips from her go to her social media and website.
Teen babysitter outsources jobs to her younger sibling, takes half the money without parents knowing
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I was a single mom who had to rely on babysitters from time to time if I wanted to go out. I relied on them a lot, because I liked to go out and date a lot. This was fine for my daughter, Tori, when she was little because she loved playing with the teenagers who babysat for her and played with her for hours.
A video of a chimpanzee meeting his family and hugging family members went viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Family is a crucial part of who we are and what makes us. For all of us, the family can be the most important thing in our lives. We may have lost touch with our family members over time, but it's easy to remember them as they are consistently in our thoughts. Distance doesn't change the love that we have for them. But When we meet our family after a long time, their love is something we should not take for granted.
Woman Says She “Accidentally” Used Wrong Social Security Number for Years in Viral TikTok
TikToker Isabella Oday, who posts under the handle @Izzyoday, went viral for expressing worry about the fact that she's been using an incorrect Social Security number for a very long time. She's been doing it for so long, in fact, that there is actually no record of her name or personal information attached to her actual SSN.
msn.com
Bridesmaid Recounting Bride's Bullying Shocks Internet: 'Long Game'
In a viral post on social media, a bridesmaid who discussed the bride's high school bullying at her wedding shocked the internet. Published on Reddit's r/AmITheA**hole forum, a woman under the anonymous username u/Few_Acanthaceae1057 shared her story in order to receive feedback from the "AITA" community. The original poster (OP)...
Comments / 0