Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers News: Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman Linked to All-Time Yankees Greats
Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman continue to lead the Dodgers in big ways
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Cardinals icons Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina earned baseball's ultimate win: Walking off in their own time
Maybe it’s appropriate that Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina took their final bows in baseball’s last season without a clock. Across 41 combined seasons that began, ended and will be remembered in St. Louis Cardinals uniforms, the duo sped up, slowed down and outright defied the sport’s ticking timer, subliminal but usually ruthless.
Aaron Judge in the Hall of the Home Run Kings
You can appreciate the achievement of Aaron Judge regardless of how you deal with the context around his record-breaking season. In 1927, when Babe Ruth hit 60, he hit more home runs than 12 other (entirely white) teams. In 1961, Maris hit 61, shattering the notion that 60 was an insurmountable sum. In 2001 Barry Bonds either hit 73 home runs or he hit 0 home runs, there is no in-between. Aaron Judge has topped 60 in a season when no other player will likely surpass 45.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman Joined Babe Ruth & Bob Meusel With Historic Season
Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman competed to lead MLB in hits throughout the year as both had another fantastic season, which the superstar duo has become accustomed to. While Freeman ultimately won the competition with 199 to Turner’s 194, the pair became the first teammates to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporticast: All Rise! Lessons From Aaron Judge’s Historic Home Run
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd homerun, which broke the American League single season record. The hosts discuss the coverage of the New York Yankees outfielder’s record, which played out both on television, and on social media. The latter took a particular interest in the fan who caught the ball, which could be worth millions. The banner season comes as the 30-year-old Judge is set to become a free agent this winter. He has already reportedly turned down an offer...
NFL・
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
SF Giants: Lewis Brinson, Knapp, and Machado become free agents
A trio of SF Giants depth pieces who had short stints with the team this season, became minor-league free agents earlier this week.
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series
Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Gets Perfect 300 Game in Bowling
The All-Star right fielder took advantage of the break before the start of the NLDS by getting after it at the bowling alley.
Comments / 0