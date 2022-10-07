Read full article on original website
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Why places like Arrowhead Stadium might be less likely to produce concussions
According to a new study investigating field type and concussions, synthetic turf creates a greater deceleration impact than natural grass. Turf has been hated on for years by NFL players. It creates more opportunities for injury: Turf burn, turf toe, and other lower-body injuries. Not to mention the pellets used in turf are thought to be not exactly the healthiest thing. Now, there’s even more reason to hate it… It might be one of the many factors that contribute to a player suffering a concussion.
NFL Analyst Floats 1 Reason Coach Could Be Fired "Sooner Than Later"
On Saturday morning, NFL analyst Mike Florio suggested Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule could be fired in the next few weeks. Florio didn't actually report that, but he intimated that the Panthers would be making a move in the near future. He pointed to two coaches on the team's staff that could take over if Rhule was fired.
Tom Brady picked a good time to bemoan "bad football" in NFL
BOSTON -- Over the course of his 80-year playing career -- give or take a few years there -- Tom Brady has seen the NFL look very different at various moments in history. When he entered the league, analysts were screaming "YOU GOT JACKED UP!" as quarterbacks got knocked out of games on insanely violent hits. Brady led the league with just 28 touchdown passes in 2002. Games were still played on AstroTurf.That's all to say, he's lived through different eras of football in the NFL.So, given Brady's incomparable level of experience, a reporter tabbed the quarterback as good recipient...
ESPN Analyst Predicts NFL Coach Will Be Fired "If Things Don't Pick Up Soon"
It's early in the NFL season, but it sounds like Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is already on the hot seat. According to ESPN insiders Jeremey Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Panthers could fire Rhule "if things don't pick up soon." "Coaching hot seat chatter is already starting to...
Did NFL concussion controversy influence controversial Tom Brady call?
Skip Bayless argued that Tom Brady got a controversial roughing the passer call because of the NFL concussion controversy with Tua Tagovailoa. The NFL just revised concussion protocols following the controversy around Tua Tagovailoa being allowed to return to play after showing signs of ataxia, or poor body control, after a hit.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces NFL is ready make 'a change or two' to concussion protocol following controversy surrounding injuries to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
The NFL is prepared 'to make a change or two' to its concussion protocol, according to Commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at a fan forum in London. Goodell's comments come as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. Responding to a fan's question...
Goodell: NFL to make 'change or two' to concussion protocol
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is prepared "to make a change or two” to its concussion protocol.
NFL: Football player Sebastian Gutierrez swaps pizza shop for the New England Patriots
A former pizza shop worker is now earning his dough in the NFL after being signed by the New England Patriots.
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A middle school football player in West Virginia couldn’t move his arms or legs for around eight hours after getting injured during a game Thursday night. WSAZ reports 14-year-old Hayden Hunt is on a new course after being injured in a game while...
Look: College Football World Reacts To Erin Andrews Video
Erin Andrews doesn't cover college football anymore, though the longtime sports reporter still stays pretty close to the sport. The Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter, who will be on the call of Sunday's Cowboys at Rams game, keeps up with her alma mater, the Florida Gators. This week, Andrews' alma...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning London News
This morning's playing surface for the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants game is reportedly coming under fire. According to Pro Football Talk, the playing surface at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium passed inspection, though not everyone feels good about it. The playing turf reportedly has concerning "seams." "Playing surface for...
NFL could have European division and two London teams, suggests Commissioner Roger Goodell
With the return of the annual International Series has come familiar questions over the feasibility and potential of a future UK-based franchise such has been the sport's growth overseas since the first game in 2007. On Sunday the Green Bay Packers will become the 32nd and final NFL team to...
Dicker the Kicker! Cameron Dicker scores 2 big field goals in his Eagles debut
Dicker the Kicker! Cameron Dicker made his first career field goal in the third quarter. He then hit a second one with just seconds left in the game.
Former NFL Quarterback Drew Brees To Team Up With Splash Beverage Group To Promote TapouT Performance Drink
Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) announced that NFL great, Drew Brees, will team up with Splash Beverage Group to promote the TapouT Brand. Brees will also become an equity investor in the parent company. Brees will work with the TapouT team on innovative formula developments for athletes. He...
